“Great player” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister poses for picture with Portugal star

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has praised his Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo after the team's match against Slovakia.

A Selecao took on the Slovakians in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, October 13, at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. Ronaldo, the all-time top-scorer in men's international football, delivered once again with a brace, including a 29th-minute penalty, to guide them to a 3-2 win.

Goncalo Ramos scored the other goal for Portugal, while David Lancko and Stanislas Lobotka netted for Slovakia.

Cancelo also started the match on Friday and played the entirety of the contest. He didn't score or assist, but completed 89% of his passes, laid out three key passes and completed two dribbles. The right-back also recorded three clearances, four interceptions and four tackles, and won nine of his 18 duels.

This drew him praise from Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma. She shared a photo with him on her Instagram story on Saturday, October 14, and captioned it (translated from Portuguese):

"Still about yesterday 🙏 Great player"

You can view the story below:

A screenshot of a story posted by Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro on October 15.

Next up for Portugal is another EURO 2024 qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina. The match will take place on Monday, October 16, at the Bilino Polje in Zenica.

It's worth noting that the game will be a dead rubber as Roberto Martinez's men sealed their place in EURO 2024's group stages with their win against Slovakia. As a result, we could see Ronaldo and Cancelo get some rest, though they could be named in the starting line-up again as well.

Elma Aveiro also posted an image with Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram after Portugal's win over Slovakia

Apart from her photo with Joao Cancelo, Elma Aveiro also shared a photo with her brother along with an emotional message via Instagram on Saturday.

Her face isn't visible in the image, but she is seen hugging Cristiano Ronaldo, possibly after Portugal's win over Slovakia. Elma captioned the image (translated from Portuguese):

"How much I missed hugging you ❤"

You can view the photo below:

A screenshot of an Instagram story posted by Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro from October 14.

Ronaldo currently turns out for Al-Nassr and is based in Saudi Arabia for most of the calendar year, far away from his sister. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has notably started the 2023-24 club season in good form, scoring 11 goals and assisting six more in 11 matches across competitions.