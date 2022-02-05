“Great player” – Juan Mata sends message to Manchester United man after FA Cup exit

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata posted an uplifting message for Anthony Elanga after the youngster missed his penalty against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. The failed spot-kick resulted in Ralf Rangnick's side being eliminated from the cup in the fourth round.

On his Instagram story, Juan Mata posted a picture of Ralf Rangnick and himself consoling Elanga with the caption:

"Head up Anthony Elanga. Great guy, great player. We win and lose together."

Manchester United put in a disappointing display against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Friday night. The Red Devils missed several great opportunities to score during the course of the fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half before Bruno Fernandes missed a fantastic opportunity while through on goal.

After extra time, the game finished 1-1. United took the lead through Jadon Sancho in the first half before Matt Crooks equalized for Boro in the second half. With the game set to be decided on penalties, Anthony Elanga missed a crucial spot kick to send Middlesbrough through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Juan Mata was not the only player comforting Anthony Elanga after his penalty miss. Various other players like Phil Jones and Cristiano Ronaldo were also seen taking to the 19-year-old winger after the game.

2021-22 has been a breakout season for Anthony Elanga at Manchester United. The 19-year-old winger has made nine appearances for the Red Devils this season and also scored a goal in the Premier League against Brentford.

The FA Cup was a golden opportunity for Manchester United to win silverware this season

Following an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign so far, the FA Cup was a great opportunity for Ralf Rangnick to win a trophy for Manchester United this season. However, the Red Devils have squandered that chance following their defeat to Middlesbrough in the fourth round.

United have been poor in cup competitions this season. They exited the Carabao Cup in the third round after losing to West Ham United last year.

However, Manchester United are still up and running in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils have made it through to the knockout stages of the European competition where they are drawn up against Atletico Madrid.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, United are involved in a tightly-contested race for the top four. As things stand, they are fourth in the standings. But both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are just two points behind with games in hand.

