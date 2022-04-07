"Great player" - Rivaldo names star who will play 'crucial role' in Liverpool's success

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has tipped Luis Diaz to become vital to Liverpool's success in the coming years.

The Reds have placed one foot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday. Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Diaz were on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's side in Lisbon.

Winter arrival Diaz, in particular, impressed for the Merseyside-based club on the night, producing a man-of-the-match display. The Colombia international scored Liverpool's third goal of the game and also set up Mane for the side's second.

Rivaldo has now heaped praise on Diaz for hitting the ground running after moving to Anfield in January. The former Barcelona star hailed the 25-year-old as a 'great player' and tipped him to establish himself as a key player for the Reds. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Liverpool are very well placed to reach the [Champions League] semi-finals after beating Benfica 3-1 away from home. Luis Diaz was in great form against his old foe. The Colombian attacker scored one goal and assisted Sadio Mane for another becoming the star of the match and proving his importance in a Reds attack."

"That's impressive in a squad where Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are also vying for a starting place. Diaz is a great player, who has made an immediate impact for the team, and I'm sure he will play a crucial role in Liverpool success in the next few years."

Diaz was the subject of boos from Benfica fans on Tuesday due to his ties to FC Porto. However, the attacker responded by scoring a goal and claiming an assist for Klopp's side.

Luis Diaz has impressed for Liverpool since joining in January

The Reds acquired Luis Diaz's services from FC Porto on a five-and-a-half-year deal in the winter transfer window. Jurgen Klopp's side could have to pay the Portuguese giants as much as £50 million for the Colombian after add-ons.

Despite the big pricetag, Diaz has impressed for the Merseyside-based club so far. The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist from 13 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.

Diaz will be looking to build on the momentum and continue his fine form for the Reds at least until the end of the season. With the club still in the running for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, they will be keen to have the attacker firing on cylinders.

