"Great players are always welcome" - Jose Enrique names two stars Jurgen Klopp should sign for Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp should make approaches for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic and Barcelona youngster Gavi in the upcoming transfer window.

The full-back recently discussed the issue of recruitment for Liverpool with BeMyNet, noting Cristian Pulisic as a key target, but uncertain that Chelsea would sell. He said:

“Pulisic is a good player. The only problem with him is injuries but Klopp knows him very well and he would be a great addition. But I don’t see it happening – Chelsea won’t let one of the best players leave for Liverpool when they’re fighting for the title. But you never know."

He added:

“Chelsea are not a team that sells players, and if they do, it’s likely to be somewhere else. Hopefully, I’m wrong because he’s a great player and he would do well for Liverpool.”

Enrique also singled out Barcelona youngster Gavi for praise and recommended the €50 million rated La Masia graduate as a potential signing after his breakthrough season at the Camp Nou. He explained:

“Gavi has a lot of potential, he’s very young. Barcelona need money as well, so maybe that’s an option. If he joins Liverpool, he will still have a lot to learn but he’s a very, very good player with a lot of talent. And every player under Klopp improves."

He continued:

“If Barcelona are happy to sell, he can definitely do very well for Liverpool. I’m sure Klopp would get the maximum from him. I don’t see Barcelona selling to Liverpool unless he’s on a low salary. But the problem at Barcelona is the players on big salaries. For Liverpool, he’s a great player and great players are always welcome.”

Klopp’s men sit second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City and have also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, winning every game of their European campaign so far.

Ever since his nightmarish performance in Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid, Loris Karius has not played a single competitive game for the Reds. The star has gone on loan spells over the course of the last three years but his presence on Liverpool's overall roster may still hurt like a thorn in the sides of Kopites.

The club will certainly be relieved to let go of their former star goalkeeper. with reports coming out of Germany about his potential transfer. According to Kicker, Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth are interested in the Liverpool man, which might see Karius make a more permanent move to Germany.

