"Great pride to share these years by your side" - Jordi Alba sends heartwarming parting message to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets

Barcelona left-back has praised fellow veteran Sergio Busquets following the latter's decision to leave the Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

Busquets is set to run out of contract come the end of the ongoing campaign. After months of rumors surrounding his future, the Blaugrana officially confirmed on Wednesday (May 10) that he will be departing the club.

Should he play in Barcelona's final five La Liga games of the campaign, the Spaniard will end his stint with the side after playing 724 matches across competitions. That will put him only behind his current manager Xavi Hernandez and club legend Lionel Messi in their all-time appearances list.

Busquets and Alba are the only members left from the Catalans' golden generation, and have been teammates since 2012. Ahead of the former's impending exit from Catalonia, the left-back has penned a heartfelt message for his compatriot on Twitter, writing (translated from Spanish):

"Friend, after so many experiences together, what can I tell you that you don't already know? You leave your home leaving an indelible mark on the history of Barça. More than 700 games and a fundamental part of so many titles and nights of glory that all the culers will always remember."

Alba added:

"It has been a great pride to share these years by your side in the field, and immense luck to enjoy your friendship and that of your family. We love you very much and we wish you the best of luck in what is to come! Thanks for everything, @5sergiob! ❤"

So far, Busquets has won 31 trophies with Barcelona and looks likely to add to that with the club holding a 13-point lead atop La Liga with five games to go. Alba, meanwhile, has won 13 major honors with the Blaugrana, and has a contract until the summer of 2024.

"It has been an unforgettable journey" - Sergio Busquets on exiting Barcelona

Sergio Busquets reflected on his Barcelona journey in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday announcing his departure from the club. In the video, the current Blaugrana skipper said (as quoted by the BBC):

"Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come. It has been an unforgettable journey.

"I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium. Reality has exceeded all my dreams. It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.

"But everything has a beginning and an end. I want to thank all the people who made this possible, from the first day to the last."

For now, however, Busquets and Barcelona will be focused on their upcoming La Liga encounter against RCD Espanyol on May 14. Victory in that game will see them secure the title with four games to play.

