"Great privilege to be at this club in any position" – Michael Carrick relishing Manchester United challenge

Michael Carrick has revealed it is a 'great privilege' to be managing Manchester United. The Englishman has been appointed interim manager as the club searches for a long-term replacement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parted ways with Manchester United yesterday after a string of poor results. The 4-1 defeat on Sunday night at Watford turned out to be the final nail, and the manager left his role.

Michael Carrick has been handed the reigns for the time being, and he will be in the dugout for the Villarreal match tomorrow. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, the interim manager said:

"It is a challenge, of course, it is — the initial reaction yesterday and coming to terms with the situation. You've got to focus, a great privilege to be at this club in any position. A limited time (to change things) but a challenge I am relishing. Great people, great players working with me. A fantastic group."

Carrick talks Villarreal ahead of crunch game for Manchester United

Michael Carrick has a tough task on his hand tomorrow as they face Villarreal away from home. The Red Devils are on top of the table right now but need at least a draw to remain there.

A loss would see Manchester United slip into the Europa League spot if Atalanta win against the Young Boys. However, a win would secure their qualification for the next round and ease the pressure on the final game.

Michael Carrick spoke about the match and said in the pre-match press conference:

"They are a very good team, well organised, well coached. Two different games. The final we played very well, stopped them for long periods but no cutting edge. Manner of the loss hurt but got to say we weren't good enough on the night.

"The other game, they have good technical players, speed, penetration. They have a good mix, good balance. We respect that. We will be going there with a plan to come out on top. A big game for both teams but one we can go and look forward to."

Carrick is also expected to be in charge for Manchester United's game against Chelsea this weekend.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar