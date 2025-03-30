"Greatest and the best example for all the players" - Former Ballon d'Or winner hails Cristiano Ronaldo as 'one of the best players in history'

1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit heaped praise on Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Dutch midfielder insisted that the 40-year-old was one of the greatest to ever play the game, highlighting his work ethic and longevity.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, he said:

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest and best example for all the players in the world. Have you seen how hard he works and how long he has been successful? Even at his age, he is still important for Portugal, he has just scored!

"For me, Ronaldo is one of the best players in history of all time. He's a legend. His work ethic, his longevity and his value to Portugal are incredible. The way he presents himself is an example".

The Portugal international has certainly etched himself in the history of the sport as one of the most talented players ever. Starting his career with Sporting CP, he earned a move to Manchester United as a youngster before heading to Spain to join Real Madrid.

That marked the beginning of an iconic rivalry with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, ending with his move to Juventus in 2018. He returned to the Red Devils before moving to the Middle East to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. With over 900 goals in his professional career, the 40-year-old is certainly an example to follow. He has also won the Ballon d'Or five times, second only to Messi's eight.

His exploits with Portugal are notable as well, helping the side win the 2016 Euro. His mark of 136 goals for his national side remains the highest ever in men's international football.

Kylian Mbappe opens up after matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid

Mbappe has had a good first season.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as the side beat CD Leganes 3-2 in La Liga. With the two goals, the Frenchman equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's mark of 33 goals in his first season for Los Blancos.

Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old remarked (via Real Madrid's official website):

"It's very special... to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he means for Real Madrid and me, we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, he scored many goals -- but we have to win trophies here."

The Frenchman has overcome a difficult start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, putting forth a strong campaign. Los Blancos fans will be hopeful that it leads to winning trophies as they look to win LaLiga and the Champions League.

Mbappe will be keen on matching Ronaldo's incredible legacy at Real Madrid. The Portuguese won the Champions League four times and LaLiga twice, while bagging 450 goals in 438 games for them.

