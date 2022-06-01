"Greatest British player of all time", "You will always be my hero" - Real Madrid fans pay tribute as 'legend' Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell letter

Real Madrid fans have thanked Gareth Bale for his service to the club after he confirmed he would leave this summer when his contract expires.

The Welsh forward signed for Los Blancos in 2013 for a then-world-record fee of €100.8 million from Tottenham Hotspur and has gone on to enjoy incredible success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale scored 106 goals in 258 Real Madrid appearances and following his side's victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final, the 32-year-old became the first Briton to win five European Cups.

He wrote in his farewell letter:

"I write this message to say thank you to all my teammates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me."

He continued:

"I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League."

He added:

"I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more. To be a part of the club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget."

Bale continued:

"I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football."

"It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!

Gareth Bale"

The former Spurs and Southampton star has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in the Galacticos' recent history. That includes extraordinary goals in the 2014 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona and versus Liverpool during the 2018 Champions League in Kiev.

However, the Wales superstar hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with the Madrid fanbase or the Spanish press, with Marca (via The Daily Star) referring to Bale as a 'parasite'.

It has often been claimed that Bale has prioritised playing for his country over Los Blancos, especially after he held up a sign saying "Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order" in 2019 (as per The Guardian).

However, following Bale's confirmation that he will leave the Spanish capital this summer, Real Madrid supporters took to Twitter to express their gratitude for his nine years of service to the European champions:

Bale deserves the respect of Real Madrid fans, says Wales boss Robert Page

Bale and his Wales teammates are looking ahead to one of the biggest games in their history. They will take on either Scotland or Ukraine on Sunday, 5 June, with the winner to earn a place at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar later this year.

The Welsh haven't played the World Cup since 1958. Ahead of the game, Page said that Madrid supporters 'showed class' towards Bale.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Page claimed:

"They (Real fans) showed class and rightly so for what he's achieved for that football club. You look back to what he's done, scoring winners in Champions League finals and in the manner in which he's done it, he deserves all the plaudits, absolutely."

He continued:

"What an achievement for him personally. To be a part of that group of people, that team that's achieved that, is phenomenal. Not many players can say they've done that, so credit to him for that."

It is not yet known where he'll move to next, but that could also be the last of his illustrious career.

