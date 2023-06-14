"Greatest Chinese speaker of all time", "Man of many talents" - Fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi attempts to speak Mandarin

Lionel Messi recently tried to speak Mandarin as Argentina are in China for their Asia tour. Fans on Twitter are reacting hilariously after seeing Messi's attempt.

Argentina will play Australia in Beijing as part of their Asia tour before playing Indonesia in Jakarta. As La Albiceleste are currently in Beijing, one TV presenter tried to teach Messi to speak Mandarin.

Fans were in awe of the clip as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Greatest chinese speaker of all time."

Another fan said:

"Why is Messi teaching them Chinese? Man of many talents. The goat knows every language,l along with perfect physics and math."

Argentina previously played Panama and Curacao in friendlies after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi scored a free-kick goal against Panama as Lionel Scaloni's team won 2-0. The Argentina captain scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 win against Curacao.

Argentina will look to continue their winning run in Asia. The clip of the team's captain trying to learn Mandarin, however, has caught fans' attention.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Lionel Messi tried to learn Chinese and a video emerged on social media:

Kylian Mbappe recently hit out at critics for their Lionel Messi criticism

Lionel Messi's time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came to an end. The Argentine will join MLS club Inter Miami upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. He joined the French club back in 2021.

Messi scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 75 games during his time in the French capital. He, though, was the subject of criticism from fans and media on numerous occasions. Kylian Mbappe has now hit out for the way Messi was treated. He said (via ESPN):

"We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves."

He further added:

"Personally I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi, he should be respected -- but instead, he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it went. He'll have to be replaced as best as possible."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shared the pitch 67 times during their career as teammates. They combined for 34 goals as well. The pair won three trophies together, including two Ligue 1 titles.

