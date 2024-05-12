"Greatest downfall by any player" "So incredibly washed" - Fans slam Manchester United superstar after Red Devils' 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Casemiro after his error enabled Arsenal's Leandro Trossard to score. The Gunners secured a vital 1-0 win in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.

Casemiro was deployed as a centre-back in his fourth game in a row due to the Red Devils' injury crisis in defense. However, his poor form continued as he was at fault for Trossard's winner in the 20th minute.

Andre Onana played out a routine ball into midfield but Casemiro was unwilling to get further up the pitch. Manchester United lost the ball, allowing Arsenal to play the ball into the path of Kai Havertz. The Red Devils' defensive high line failed as Casemiro's lack of awareness played Havertz onside. The German international played a low cross into Trossard, who fired home from close range to break the deadlock.

Casemiro's lack of mobility has been exposed numerous times this season and was visible for all to see in United's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace last week. Manchester United fans were furious with his mistake which gave Arsenal the win, with one fan posting on X:

"Look how Casemiro kept Havertz onside"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Wtaf is Casemiro doing? I have had enough of him already", one fan said

"He's been terrible for over a year now. Not sure how people are only just clocking onto it", another fan wrote

"This is the greatest downfall by any player from being a top player and I'm dead serious. I even considered hazard while typing this but he was just unlucky due to injuries, casemiro is straight a**", one fan stated

"So incredibly washed", another fan chimed in

"Arsenal played really well. Their best player was Casemiro", one fan said

"Man is a liability in that backline" one fan posted

"we suppose comot for this match with atleast a draw, arsenal no play anything. if not for casemiro foolishness!" another fan pointed out

How did Manchester United fare in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal?

Manchester United's woeful form continued as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday. They remain in eighth place with 54 points from 36 games, while the Gunners are at the top of the table with 86 points from 37 games. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

The Red Devils dominated possession with 55 percent of the ball. They also attempted 513 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. In contrast, Arsenal had 45 percent possession, attempting 430 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

However, the Gunners looked much more threatening in attack and should have scored more goals if not for Andre Onana's heroics. They landed 11 shots in total with five being on target. Meanwhile, Manchester United had 14 shots with just two being on target.