“Greatest Haram Laporta will ever commit," "I might cut ties with Barca” – Barcelona fans accuse president of ‘misbehaving’ as news rocks Camp Nou

Barcelona fans have expressed their rage towards club president Joan Laporta following transfer rumors linking Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United. As per journalist Gerard Romero, there is a 95% chance that the Catalan giants will offload de Jong to Manchester United in the summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona's current financial problems are the primary reason why they are forced into taking this step. It is also worth mentioning that the emergence of Gavi and Pedri has put a question mark on de Jong's long-term future at the club.

Barcelona fans on Twitter have blamed Joan Laporta if the deal does go through. Some fans have even compared de Jong's potential exit to that of Lionel Messi last summer. Messi was also forced to leave the Blaugrana after a new contract was not agreed upon.

Fans are also upset that the club are prioritizing a contract extension for Sergi Roberto. Here are some tweets in that regard:

You know what pissed me off? Laporta and his friends wanting media outlets to circulate Frenkie news for a whole month so people could get used to it and won't have to get the news all of a sudden like what happened with Messi.

Laporta fooled us. Simple as that.

@kokipower23 @Messilizer At this rate I might cut ties with barca

Laporta is misbehaving. The treatment towards non-Spaniards is crázy!

A Spanish passport can do wonders. Both of them were forced out of the club by Laporta, meanwhile Sergi Roberto is getting his contract extension next week.

Frenkie De Jong leaving Barca before Sergi Roberto has to be the greatest Haram Laporta will ever commit

Laporta is that kind of person that will sell his Father's house and tell you because he couldnt afford food for breakfast.

If Frenkie De Jong leaves, Laporta's reign should be considered one of the worst in football history.



Man let 2 best players of the team go within a single season

Frenkie de Jong was one of the most high-profile signings the Catalan giants made during the summer of 2019. The Dutch international arrived at the Nou Camp from Ajax for a fee of around €86 million.

De Jong has been an integral part under the management of Ronald Koeman first and now Xavi Hernandez. The 25-year-old midfielder has made 45 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season, contributing four goals and five assists.

Frenkie de Jong has played the full 90 minutes in each of the Blaugrana's last three La Liga games, which they have managed to win.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in dire need of a new central midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils are set to lose Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the end of the season.

Barcelona have ended a difficult 2021-22 season on a high

Barcelona have had a difficult 2021-22 season. The Catalan giants were first dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in the group phase. They were then knocked out of the Europa League quarterfinals by German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, they have ended the season on a high. Xavi Hernandez's side have now secured a place in next season's Champions League. They will enter the competition in the group phase.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Official: Barcelona will be playing in the Champions League next season. Official: Barcelona will be playing in the Champions League next season. https://t.co/CUAwS6qYM3

Qualifying for the Champions League would have been the minimum target for the Catalan giants to attain after a difficult start to the season. Xavi's appointment is thus seemingly taking the club in the right direction.

