"Greatest rivalry of all times is over" - Fans in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi left out of Ballon d'Or shortlist

Fans have reacted on a potential 'end of an era' as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were not among the 30 shortlisted players for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo (five) and Messi (eight) are the two most successful players in the award's history.

Ronaldo, 39, was coming off a spectacular 44-goal season for Al-Nassr in his first full season in Saudi Arabian football, including a record 35 strikes in the Saudi Pro League, but didn't win any competitive silverware.

Meanwhile, Messi, 37, had an injury-plagued season but helped Inter Miami to their first-ever title at the 2023 Leagues Cup and won the 2024 Copa America with Argentina, where his personal contribution was limited.

However, both superstars were ignored in the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist, leading to reactions from fans:

"Greatest rivalry of all times is over"

"End of an era. Messi and Ronaldo"

"GOATS will be remembered forever"

"The end is near ke?? The Era has ended!!!"

"The end is not near. The end is already here. Both players are just playing for fun now."

Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or title last year, while Ronaldo won his fifth and latest one in 2017.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or duopoly

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (centre)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. During their illustrious careers spanning two decades, both men have scored over 800 times for club and country and won numerous big titles and individual accolades.

Ronaldo kickstarted the duo's Ballon d'Or 'race' when he bagged the first of his five awards in 2008 after a superb season with Manchester United, winning the Premier League-UEFA Champions League double.

Messi responded by sweeping the next four awards - an unprecedented feat in Ballon d'Or history - as he enjoyed a purple patch with Barcelona, winning three straight La Liga titles, including their first continental treble in 2008-09.

Cristiano Ronaldo then won the next two editions of the Ballon d'Or - in 2013 and 2014 - before Messi became the first five-time winner in 2015 as Barca became the first team to win multiple continental trebles.

The Portugal captain made it 5-5 in the Ballon d'Or race by winning the 2016 and 2017 awards before his duopoly with Messi was ended by Luka Modric in 2018. Lionel Messi took the lead for good in 2019 and added two more wins, in 2021 and 2023.

