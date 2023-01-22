“Greatest of all time” “Legendary leader” - Fans sent into delirium as Cristiano Ronaldo starts and captains Al-Nassr on his debut

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are elated to see him in the starting lineup for Al-Nassr as they prepare to face Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The former Manchester United superstar will also captain his side following his impressive outing against Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi All-Stars.

After facing registration issues and a ban from his previous stint in the Premier League, the 37-year-old forward will finally make his debut for his new club. This will be his first official appearance for the club paying him an annual salary of £170 million, following his exhibition match against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

His former club Manchester United strive to compete for the Premier League title against Arsenal and Manchester City. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, will focus on entering the unfamiliar realm of the Saudi Pro League.

His arrival has generated immense excitement among fans within the Middle Eastern state, and they have taken to Twitter to express their excitement ahead of his debut. Here is a selection of their tweets, with his fans looking forward to an impressive game from the superstar:

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for his Al-Nassr debut

On the day before his debut, Al-Nassr supporters flocked to the club shop to purchase a shirt with Ronaldo's name on the back, which retails for around £80.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi Pro League has not only been met with great excitement among fans, but has also brought a huge amount of attention to the league and the country. It is widely believed that his presence will help improve the league's reputation and garner more international recognition.

His presence has already begun to alter the perception of the league, and it will be intriguing to observe how he fares on the field and how he adjusts to his new surroundings. The move is certainly a remarkable move for the Saudis, who are seeking a World Cup bid in 2030.

The country will hope that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence will be enough to push up their bid for the World Cup, while the superstar will look to exceed expectations. While at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo struggled to find game time and goals and will hope those struggles are behind him in the Saudi Pro League.

