"Greatest of all time" "Royal entrance" - Fans react as Lionel Messi presents 2023 Ballon d'Or with Inter Miami

Inter Miami hosted a night brimming with fanfare to celebrate Lionel Messi's historic eighth Ballon d'Or victory. Fans took to Twitter to react to the scenes at the DRV PNK Stadium, where the event coincided with a friendly clash between Inter Miami and New York City FC.

Despite the evening's celebratory tone, the match itself veered towards a more tempestuous climax. New York City FC clinched a 2-1 victory, a result that was overshadowed by flaring tempers and a missed opportunity by Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend couldn't convert a crucial free-kick in the dying moments of the game.

However, the minor on-pitch scuffles and the result did little to dampen spirits, as Messi celebrated his record-breaking 8th Ballon d'Or win.

Lionel Messi claims his eighth Ballon d'Or, capping a historic year with World Cup glory

In a glittering ceremony held in Paris, Lionel Messi re-wrote his name into the record books by clinching the Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time. This accolade comes on the heels of a remarkable year for the playmaker, who was instrumental in Argentina's long-awaited triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He captained Argentina to their first World Cup victory in 36 years, a monumental achievement for La Albiceleste. His performances were nothing short of spectacular (10 goals and assists in seven games overall). Messi scored twice in the final as well, a game that ended 3-3 before Argentina won it on penalties against France.

The race for the Ballon d’Or was fiercely competitive, with Messi pitted against the likes of Erling Haaland from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. Despite stiff competition from these formidable contenders, his extraordinary achievements over the year set him apart.

Messi's journey to this historic Ballon d’Or victory was marked by a successful individual season with Paris Saint-Germain. During the 2022/23 season, he showcased his quality and longevity by contributing 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 matches, playing a pivotal role in PSG's league title conquest.