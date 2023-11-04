“Greatness knows no bounds”, “Real GOAT” - Fans salute Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘inspiring’ moment in Al-Nassr win over Al-Khaleej

Fans hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after he inspired Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win against Al-Khaleej in their Saudi Pro League clash at home on Saturday, November 4.

Sadio Mane thought he gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 10th minute when he brilliantly fired the ball into the bottom-right corner. However, the goal was ruled off for offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a world-class strike from outside the box. The Knights of Najd doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Ronaldo squared the ball across goal for Aymeric Laporte to score his first goal for the club.

Al-Nassr defended well to secure all three points. They are now second in the league standings with 28 points from 12 games, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Fans credited Ronaldo for inspiring Al-Nassr's win with his breathtaking strike. The goal can be viewed below:

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner registered two goal contributions, had a pass accuracy of 94%, and a shot accuracy of 100%.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Age is just a number for Cristiano Ronaldo! His unmatched dedication, incredible skills, and never-ending passion continue to amaze the world. With each game, he proves that greatness knows no bounds. Truly inspiring!"

Another fan named him the GOAT:

"Real Goat"

Ronaldo is currently in exceptional form, having scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 16 appearances across all competitions so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Exploring the stats from Saudi Pro League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo put in a man-of-the-match performance to inspire Al-Nassr to a comfortable 2-0 win against 15th-placed Al-Khaleej. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Knights of Najd dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball. They also completed a mammoth total of 779 passes with an accuracy of 93 percent. In contrast, Al-Khaleej had 29 percent possession and registered 309 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

Al-Nassr looked more threatening in attack, having a total of eight shots, landing four on target. On the other hand, Al-Khaleej had 11 shots in total with two being on target, but were unable to make most of their chances to get back into the game.