“Greenwood die” - Manchester United loanee targeted by Osasuna fans with chant during 3-2 Getafe loss

Manchester United's on-loan forward Mason Greenwood was targeted by Osasuna fans while playing for Getafe in a La Liga clash on Sunday (January 21).

This is the second time the Englishman has been targeted by the same set of fans this season (as per Manchester Evening News). When Greenwood made his debut for Getafe at home against Osasuna, a section of the away fans chanted:

"Greenwood die"

They have now reportedly repeated the chants along with other actions like whistling at the player during the game (as per Relevo via Manchester Evening News).

Osasuna's ultras, known as Indar Gorri, made it clear that they are against the idea of Greenwood playing in La Liga. They made it clear with an Instagram post after the game:

Their decision to condemn Greenwood comes on the back of the player's now withdrawn court case in England.

The player was suspended by the Red Devils in January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour by the Manchester police.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges in February 2023, allowing the player to leave with a clean chit on legal grounds.

Manchester United conducted their own investigation before loaning out Mason Greenwood

When news broke last summer of Mason Greenwood reportedly rejoining Manchester United's first-team squad, there were reactions from stakeholders.

Manchester United conducted their own investigation into the matter and opted to not terminate the player's contract but instead loan him out. It led to him joining La Liga side Getafe in the summer of 2023.

Greenwood has registered five goals and four assists in 19 appearances since then for the Spanish side. His one-year loan will be terminated this summer, with the player's future yet to be decided. His contract at Old Trafford will run till the summer of 2025.