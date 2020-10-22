Griezmann, Coutinho, Busquets among Barcelona players to negotiate pay-cut

According to a report by ESPN, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto comprise the latest batch of Barcelona players to negotiate a pay-cut with the club.

The aim of the pay-cut is to help Barcelona tide over the financial repercussions of the pandemic.

Barcelona, like every other football club, has sustained losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has sought to defer the wages of its playing and non-playing staff in order to preserve its bottom line.

It was announced that Gerard Piqué, Marc-André ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, and Clément Lenglet have already accepted pay-cuts.

The wages that the players forgo now will then be paid to them at a later date during their contracts.

However, despite agreeing to take a pay-cut, the players are reportedly unhappy with how the club - namely embattled president Josep Bartomeu - has dealt with the pandemic.

The players are of the mind that the non-playing staff at the club should not be asked to take pay-cuts.

Barcelona endure a middling start to the season under Ronald Koeman

New manager Ronald Koeman took over the reins when Barcelona was at its lowest ebb following the 8-2 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League semifinal.

By re-integrating the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antonio Griezmann and moving on senior pros like Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal, Koeman has begun to sculpt a new-look Barcelona side.

Youngster Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong have featured prominently so far this season.

However, it has been an uphill battle for the Dutch coach to achieve consistency.

Barcelona demolished Ferencvaros 5-1 in their first group stage Champions League game, but lost 1-0 to Getafe the previous weekend in the league.

The week prior, they had laboured to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Koeman will be looking to iron out the club's inconsistencies on the pitch at the earliest, especially because Barcelona's off-field issues regarding Messi's future, Bartomeu's increasingly unpopular presidency and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic remain unresolved.

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico on Saturday, October 24.