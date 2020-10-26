Griezmann's situation at Barcelona 'really critical', says Lizarazu 

Antoine Griezmann has been advised that he might be better off leaving Barcelona by former France international Bixente Lizarazu. Griezmann has continued to struggle to make an impact at Barcelona, and was left out of Ronald Koeman's starting XI for Saturday's El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Griezmann rose to prominence at Atletico Madrid as he became a complete forward. He went on to break the club's scoring record for a debut season, and was named in the 2014–15 La Liga Team of the Season. He was also named La Liga Best Player in 2016, and finished third for both the 2016 Ballon d'Or and 2016 Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

In July 2019, Griezmann departed Atlético to join league rivals Barcelona in a €120 million deal, making him the joint-fourth most expensive football player of all-time. Griezmann was linked with a host of top European clubs that summer, with the likes of Manchester United interested in signing the Frenchman.

Griezmann, has, however failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou. The 29-year-old had a poor start to life at Barcelona, and struggled to find his form in his first season at the club. Griezmann scored just 9 goals in 35 La Liga games last season.

The France international was linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, but decided to stay at the club after being told by new boss Ronald Koeman, that he is key to the Dutchman's plans for the club. Koeman has however played Griezmann on the right wing, whereas the former Atletico man prefers a more central role.

🎙️[Goal] | Lizarazu (Former France International): "Griezmann no longer knows how to play at Barca. At this point of his career he has lost his identity and it would be best for him to leave Barca to get his career back on track. It's been 18 months it's affecting him mentally." pic.twitter.com/5xpIF1Ior2 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 25, 2020

Lizarazu believes it's time for Griezmann to leave Barcelona

Lizarazu thinks Griezmann has completely lost his way since making the switch to Barcelona, and it might be time to look for a new challenge.

"He no longer knows how to play football with the Barca jersey. He no longer finds his place. When you lose your football at this point, it is better to go. It's been eighteen months, so it's impacting his head, and the situation is really critical for him," Lizarazu told Telefoot.

"Griezmann is great... he's fantastic for France. But he isn't at all for Barcelona. This is a real problem." 😬https://t.co/D8hizJjFjo — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 26, 2020

Griezmann has started Barcelona's last two games as a substitute, but could find a place in the starting lineup for Wednesday's trip to Juventus, especially after Philippe Coutinho's injury could keep him out for up to three weeks.