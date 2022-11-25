Groups interested in buying Manchester United contact Ed Woodward to work as consultant - Reports

According to reports, groups interested in buying Manchester United have contacted Ed Woodward over a potential future consultant role (via mirror.co.uk).

Woodward stood down from his former role at the club in February. However, he still maintains an excellent relationship with the Glazers.

The ex-JP Morgan banker was associated with the Red Devils for around 17 years and acquiring him could give a unique insight to potential buyers.

While he initially started working in the finance department, Woodward later moved to an advisory role.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



doesn't like the sound of Ed Woodward getting involved with the sale of Manchester United as he's only caused trouble in the past with the club.



Do you trust Ed Woodward getting involved? 🤔 "YOU WERE NOT A GOOD CEO." @markgoldbridge doesn't like the sound of Ed Woodward getting involved with the sale of Manchester United as he's only caused trouble in the past with the club.Do you trust Ed Woodward getting involved? 🤔 "YOU WERE NOT A GOOD CEO."@markgoldbridge doesn't like the sound of Ed Woodward getting involved with the sale of Manchester United as he's only caused trouble in the past with the club.Do you trust Ed Woodward getting involved? 🤔 https://t.co/hCxjuVvxSn

However, Woodward has been criticized by fans in the past for the club's transfer policies. Therefore, reacquiring him could see new owners receive backlash from Manchester United fans.

Current co-owner Avram Glazer recently opened up on his decision to put the prestigious club up for sale. Speaking to Sky News, he said:

"As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives - and that's what we're doing. We'll see where that leads us."

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw spoke during the FIFA World Cup

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Luke Shaw played a starring role for England in their opening FIFA World Cup game against Iran. He provided one assist and also won two out of three ground duels. The Manchester United left-back is expected to keep his starting place in Gareth Southgate's team.

Speaking to the club's media during the tournament, Shaw picked his favorite World Cup edition so far. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

“I think for me, being an England fan, it would probably have to be the 2018 one. Purely for the fact that it had been so long since there had actually been real belief that we could actually do something, and getting to a World Cup semi-final is absolutely massive.

"The way we went about it and how much it pulled the nation together [was superb] and [it was great] seeing how much everyone enjoyed and loved it. For me, I have to pick that one because of how great it was for the fans to watch us do so well and [us] nearly getting to a final. I think it’s a good one to remember.”

Poll : 0 votes