"Grow for their country more than for their club" - Gary Neville claims Brazil star is better suited for international football than club football 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison, remarking that the striker truly comes on his own in international football.

Richarlison, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton for a sizable €58 million fee in the summer transfer window, has struggled to find his footing in north London. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has fielded him in 10 Premier League games this season but is yet to get a goal from him. So far, Richarlison only has two Premier League assists to show for his efforts.

Despite his woes for Tottenham, coach Tite has chosen him to lead Brazil’s attack at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ahead of Arsenal superstar Gabriel Jesus. In Selecao’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia, Richarlison netted a brilliant brace, including a jaw-dropping scissor kick. Neville was left mesmerized by Richarlison’s second-half acrobatic goal against Serbia and claimed that Richarlison was better suited for international football than club football.

Neville said (via HITC):

“In England, we are so used to Jesus. We pick Jesus, then you see this from Richarlison. He has been outstanding for Brazil.

“Jesus played in the last tournament and didn’t score in those five games and the coach has carried that over. But the coach has carried that over. That is world-class (goal v Serbia).”

The former England international concluded by saying:

“Sometimes players just grow for their country more than for their club when they put that shirt on. You can imagine what Richarlison feels like playing in that shirt.”

Richarlison, who fired a blank in Canarinhos’ second Group G game against Switzerland on Monday (28 November), has scored nine goals in his last eight international appearances.

Casemiro’s stunner fires Brazil to the round of 16 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Looking to build on to their 2-0 win over Serbia, Brazil took on the Swiss in their second 2022 World Cup fixture on Monday. Switzerland forced Tite’s men to work hard, but their perseverance and quality ultimately shone through, with them snatching a narrow 1-0 win.

In the 83rd minute, Manchester United star Casemiro dispatched a stunning half-volley to leave Swiss keeper Yann Sommer rooted to his spot. The win made Brazil the second team, behind holders France, to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time winners need a point from their final Group G fixture against Cameroon on 2 December to progress to the last 16 as group winners.

