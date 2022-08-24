"Growing up, I never played for the big teams": 25-year-old says he never believed he would play for Liverpool one day

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota's popularity has increased in the Premier League since he joined the Reds from Wolves in September 2020.

However, as revealed by the striker himself, his journey to the top wasn't a smooth one as he had to overcome many obstacles to become the player he is today.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via 90 Min), the Liverpool forward reflected on his humble beginnings back in Portugal and how he struggled, playing for small teams before his time finally came.

The Portuguese forward said:

“In Portugal, things are different to England," Jota explained. "I was playing for a small club and we had to pay monthly to be able to play. It was only when I was transferred to Pacos that I started to receive some money."

He continued:

“This hunger has been with me ever since I can remember. In my youth, growing up, I never played for the big teams. I had a few team-mates who went to Porto or Benfica. I had trials there but I never stayed. I was one of the better ones but never the best."

Diogo Jota made the biggest move of his career when completed a €44 million transfer to Liverpool two years ago.

Reflecting on the move, the Portuguese admitted that he never thought he'd reach such a level in his career where he would be signed by the Reds.

He said:

“From the moment that I had that opportunity, I never dropped it again. I think when we are young we always believe. But I probably did not believe that I could reach Liverpool. I just took it day by day.”

Diogo Jota's numbers for Liverpool so far

Diogo Jota was highly influential for the Reds last season

Since joining the Reds in 2020, Diogo Jota has made 84 appearances in all competitions, recording 34 goals and nine assists to his name.

He was one of the standout performers for the club last season, contributing an impressive 21 goals and eight assists in 55 matches across all fronts.

He's also claimed two honors with the Reds, namely the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, which were both won last term. Jota is yet to play any games for the club this season but is expected to play an important role as the campaign stretches further.

