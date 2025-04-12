“Guaranteeing us dropping points”, “We ain’t winning” - Arsenal fans unhappy with 31-year-old star in line-up vs Brentford

A section of Arsenal fans are unhappy with Mikel Arteta’s decision to include Thomas Partey in the starting XI for their Premier League match against Brentford. The two sides are set to face off on Saturday (April 12) at the Emirates Stadium.

With seven more games to go in the 2024-25 campaign, Mikel Arteta’s men will be hoping to cut the gap between them and league leaders Liverpool. Ahead of the match, the Gunners are currently in second position with 62 points after 31 games.

Thomas Partey has had an impressive season for the Gunners, forming a crucial part of their midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. However, the Ghanaian midfielder has also had to deputize at right-back due to Arsenal's defensive issues.

The lineup for Arsenal’s match with Brentford has been released, and Partey was named as a starter at right-back. This decision didn’t sit well with some Gunners faithful, who felt he should have been rested ahead of their UCL quarterfinal with Real Madrid next Wednesday.

Here are some of the fans reactions below:

An X user wrote:

"Partey rb are we taking the piss? I know we’re resting players but that’s just guaranteeing us dropping points.''

Another tweeted:

"Partey RB. Yeah, we ain't winning today.''

"Why did you have to start partey,'' @GuyHeadies queried.

"Partey at right back,'' @emma_nsamba wrote.

"Thought Ben was fit why risk Partey at the back,'' @SpecialistUg asked.

"Arteta don start rubbish! Why play Thomas partey at all? Can’t he find anyone else to play RB,'' @MrPatiyke wrote.

"We never win with Partey at RB,'' @HBK_32 claimed.

"Partey RB? We intentionally throw the game,'' @_fabulistjiwa added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Brentford will be a very difficult game

Ahead of Arsenal’s league clash with Brentford at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta praised their London counterparts and claimed that they will really be a tough test for them.

Arteta told the media (via the club’s website):

"It's not about bringing them back. It's now maintaining that energy and that momentum and using it towards Brentford and the very difficult game that we're going to face against a team that, when you look at what they've done, it's just incredible. It's remarkable, it's a beautiful story and they have earned it in the way they work, in the way they organise, in the way they believe, in the way they play. So big credit to them, it's going to be a really tough test for us."

Should the Gunners emerge victorious in the clash, they will reduce the gap at the top of the table to eight points.

