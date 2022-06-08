Guinea vs Malawi prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue this week and will see Guinea host Malawi at the General Lansana Conté Stadium on Thursday evening.

Guinea began their quest for continental football on the wrong note as they lost 1-0 to Egypt in their opener on Saturday. They struggled to create any tangible chances for much of the game before their opponent clinched a late winner via a deflected effort.

The hosts will now be targeting maximum points this week as they look to get their qualifiers back on track.

Malawi, on the other hand, kicked off their qualification campaign on a winning note, beating Ethiopia 2-1 via two first-half penalties from Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango before their opponents scored a consolation strike 20 minutes from time.

The Flames will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play this week as they target back-to-back appearances in the continental showpiece.

Guinea vs Malawi Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Guinea and Malawi. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two nations last faced off in the group stages of the continental showpiece earlier this year, with Guinea winning 1-0.

Guinea Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Malawi Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Guinea vs Malawi Team News

Guinea

Florentin Pogba is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad. Serhou Guirassy, Bafodé Dansoko and Tenerife's Thierno Barry all made their international debuts for the hosts last time out and will hope for more minutes here.

Antoine Conte picked up an injury last time out and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Florentin Pogba

Doubtful: Antoine Conte

Suspended: None

Malawi

Limbikani Mzava is out with an injury and will not play this week. Alick Lungu, Blessings Mpokera and Clever Nkungula are all uncapped for the Southern African nation and will hope to make their international debuts soon.

Injured: Limbikani Mzava

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea vs Malawi Predicted XI

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Kone; Mohamed Camara, Mouctar Diakhaby, Saidou Sow, Issiaga Sylla; Naby Keita, Amadou Diawara, Ilaix Moriba; Thierno Barry, Aguibou Camara, Serhou Guirassy

Malawi Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles Thom; Stanley Sanudi, Denis Chembezi, Lawrence Chaziya, Gomezgani Chirwa; Gerald Phiri, John Christopher Banda, Chimwenwe Idana; Gabadinho Mhango, Stain Davie, Khuda Muyaba

Guinea vs Malawi Prediction

Guinea are on a five-game winless run across all competitions and have scored just one goal in that period. They have won just one of their last five games on home turf and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Malawi have lost just one of their last four games. They have struggled for results on the road and may have to settle for a point on Thursday.

Prediction: Guinea 1-1 Malawi

