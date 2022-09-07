"Gumcelotti got no plan B", "Why are you so scared?" - Real Madrid fans disappointed with Carlo Ancelotti as he leaves out 2 stars from starting XI against Celtic 

Real Madrid fans have criticized Carlo Ancelotti for his team selection ahead of their side's Champions League opener against Celtic on Tuesday, September 6.

Los Blancos are aiming to begin their title defense in the best possible fashion as they prepare themselves for a hostile atmosphere in Glasgow.

Ahead of the encounter at Parkhead, the legendary Italian boss named his starting XI, which only contained one change from the side that beat Liverpool in last season's final. Casemiro, who has joined Manchester United, is the only change as he is replaced by Aurelien Tchouameni in defensive midfield.

While the team has been tried and tested at this level, supporters are unhappy that Ancelotti has freshened things up with more changes. Most notably, many want to see Eden Hazard and Antonio Rudiger given a chance.

Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a free transfer over the summer and has only started half of his new club's La Liga games this term. Meanwhile, Hazard's miserable spell in the Spanish capital continues, having suffered from constant injury problems since his move from Chelsea in 2019.

The Belgium international has scored just six goals in 68 appearances since his big money transfer, with just two appearances so far this term.

Real Madrid supporters felt that the winger should be given another chance to prove himself, as many took to Twitter to argue the case for him and Rudiger:

Sty Lish @stylishhavanna @realmadriden @CelticFC Same Lineup everyday . Gumcelotti got no plan B tactics at all 🤮, same old tactics @realmadriden @CelticFC Same Lineup everyday . Gumcelotti got no plan B tactics at all 🤮, same old tactics

Mr Mogul 🇮🇹 @petjoza01 @realmadriden @CelticFC Why are we starting with this squad? It's just Celtic guys, we could've started with Nacho, Rudiger, Asensio, Hazard and Ceballos. @MrAncelotti give the boys a run man. We'll need depth this season if we're going for everything. @realmadriden @CelticFC Why are we starting with this squad? It's just Celtic guys, we could've started with Nacho, Rudiger, Asensio, Hazard and Ceballos. @MrAncelotti give the boys a run man. We'll need depth this season if we're going for everything.

akan_Des @7octave1 @realmadriden @CelticFC Ancelotti please make changes to your line up, why are you so scared????? Why did we sign Rudiger ? @realmadriden @CelticFC Ancelotti please make changes to your line up, why are you so scared????? Why did we sign Rudiger ?

El_Jefee @SurGenT_O @realmadriden @CelticFC It's now disgusting seeing what is done to hazard, they could have sold him rather than doing this to him. I really don't know what it takes for ancelotti to give him a chance @realmadriden @CelticFC It's now disgusting seeing what is done to hazard, they could have sold him rather than doing this to him. I really don't know what it takes for ancelotti to give him a chance

ekene 💯 @its_ekene @realmadriden

Just look at rudigier and hazard

Guys that could make a difference in our team are seat mates @CelticFC We messed up frJust look at rudigier and hazardGuys that could make a difference in our team are seat mates @realmadriden @CelticFC We messed up frJust look at rudigier and hazardGuys that could make a difference in our team are seat mates

Seer Kwame Jr. @Cde_Xolani @realmadriden @CelticFC Hazard still accompanies the club to games and sit on the bench.... didn't see this one coming, it's been too long. @realmadriden @CelticFC Hazard still accompanies the club to games and sit on the bench.... didn't see this one coming, it's been too long.

Carlo Ancelotti gives brutal assessment of Real Madrid's record signing Eden Hazard

It appears that Hazard's prospects of getting regular first-team opportunities will be limited this season. Ancelotti has been unable to rely on the Chelsea legend's fitness during his reign and it appears as though he isn't willing to give him too many more chances.

The Los Blancos boss told Marca:

“Difficult to answer. I know I can count on them and that’s enough. I don’t know how many minutes they are going to play, I have made changes to put more energy and then Rüdiger to be stronger in the aerial ball.

"With 1-1 I put Kroos and Ceballos to have more quality. With 2-1 he didn’t need to bring in Hazard and Asensio.”

Ancelotti had previously suggested that Hazard could be used as either an attacking midfielder or a second striker. But those plans are yet to materialize so far this season as Hazard faces stiff competition to get into a world-class starting lineup.

