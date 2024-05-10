Gunners legend David Seaman makes prediction for PL fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman made his prediction for the Gunners' upcoming fixture against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 12. Speaking to Betway, the former English shot-stopper claimed that he would take any scoreline as long as the Gunners took home all three points.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit atop the league standings with 83 points in 36 games. Their nearest rivals, Manchester City, are just one point behind and even have a game in hand.

Arsenal will have to win both their remaining games to keep their title aspirations alive. They play against Manchester United at Old Trafford (May 12) and against Everton at the Emirates (May 19).

That is exactly what Seaman wants - a win by any scoreline and by any means necessary. More than just delivering his prediction, the former English shot-stopper emphasized the importance of a win in the context of the title race. He said:

"Arsenal are going to win, Arsenal have to win with a massive performance to put pressure on City. You don't know what Man Utd side are going to turn up after their effort – or lack of effort – against Palace. I hope United keep the same team."

The Englishman predicted that the tussle at Old Trafford will be decided by the Gunners' attack dominating the battle against the Red Devils' defense, adding:

"If you want me to do a prediction, I'd take any win, even 10-9. The game's going to be won or lost with United’s defence against Arsenal’s attack... Whoever plays, whether it's [Kai] Havertz or even [Gabriel] Jesus, there's goals there."

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 win for the north London side back in September.

Arsenal have managed just one win at Old Trafford in their last 16 outings

Arsenal have a dismal record at Manchester United's home turf, Old Trafford, with just one win in their last 16 outings in Manchester.

The solitary win for the Gunners came during the lockdown-hit 2020-21 season, with no fans in attendance at the "Theatre of Dreams", as Old Trafford is fondly called. Gabonese marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a 69th-minute penalty to seal a straight-forward 1-0 win for the visitors.

Expand Tweet

Of the other 15 games, the Gunners have lost 10 and drawn five. Their joint-heaviest defeat in history came at the hands of the Red Devils in the 2011-12 season.

In an evening of madness at Old Trafford, Danny Welbeck (22'), Nani (67'), and Ji-Sung Park (70') got themselves on the scoresheet once. Ashley Young bagged a brace (28', 90+1'). Legendary forward Wayne Rooney (41', 64', 82' penalty) netted a hattrick against helpless Gunners' shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny. Goals from Theo Walcott (45+3') and Robin van Persie (74') were merely consolations as the Red Devils romped them 8-2 on the night.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to vanquish the ghosts of their past and claim a famous victory at Old Trafford to keep their Premier League title challenge alive.