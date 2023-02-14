Gunners Legend Thierry Henry names one player he's looking forward to see in title clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

Thierry Henry recently spoke of his admiration for Bukayo Saka ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday (15 February).

The former Gunners striker highlighted Saka as the player he is most excited to watch. He also praised the youngster for his resilience in bouncing back from his heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2020 penalty shootout.

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Henry hailed Saka and also commended the winger for the steady improvement he has displayed throughout his career. The Gunners legend said (via TBR Football):

"A player for me that… There’s so many players that I’m actually looking forward to seeing in that game. But I’m going to have to mention Bukayo Saka. Why? Because the way he came back from the Euros, missing that penalty, he never looked back since."

GOAL @goal Bukayo Saka hit the classic Thierry Henry knee slide Bukayo Saka hit the classic Thierry Henry knee slide 😎 https://t.co/Bz7dCq34Pn

Thierry Henry continued:

"And I just think that I just want the team to win and all of that, but I want him to play well in that game, to play well up until the end of the season and to be that player that can decide games."

“You understand what I mean? And I said it the other day, I was on Amazon the other day, doing the game against West Ham, I said, ‘Big players are not nice.' If you want to be big, if you want to be the guy, big players are not nice.”

Arsenal Inside @arsenalinside_ Bukayo Saka is having an impressive season in the Premier League! Bukayo Saka is having an impressive season in the Premier League! 🔥✨ https://t.co/L2aAtkNE4P

Arsenal currently hold a three-point lead over Manchester City and also have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Bukayo Saka continues to impress for Arsenal

Saka has played an important role in the Gunners' title bid, recently providing the assist for Leandro Trossard's goal in the league clash against Brentford on 11 February. In the 21 league games he has played this season, the Englishman has provided a remarkable seven goals and eight assists.

The youngster's performance in the upcoming match against Manchester City will certainly be critical in potentially pushing Arsenal to widen their lead to six points.

