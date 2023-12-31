Guti reveals he stayed at Real Madrid despite European giants offering to double his wages

Real Madrid legend Guti has opened up on his commitment to the club after refusing offers from elsewhere. The attacking midfielder stated that he rejected an offer from Serie A giants AC Milan that doubled his wages to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He said (via the Madrid Zone):

“I stayed at Real Madrid when Milan offered me DOUBLE of what I was earning.”

The midfielder was almost exclusively with Los Blancos throughout his career. Coming up through the side's youth system, he made his debut in December 1995. He went on to establish himself as a key member of the side, helping Madrid lift the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana in 1997.

Close to the turn of the century, AC Milan became keen on acquiring him. However, he rejected any possibility of a move to Italy, instead declaring his commitment to the Spanish giants.

Guti went on to play for Real Madrid until 2010 before moving to Turkish side Besiktas. In his tenure, he helped the club win three Champions League and five La Liga titles, lifting 15 trophies in all. He made 542 appearances for them across all competitions, scoring 77 goals and getting 94 assists.

The 47-year-old was known for his attacking creativity and his ability to play various roles. In the early part of his career, he took on a more attacking role but with the arrival of superstar Ronaldo Nazario in 2002, took up a midfield position

Real Madrid offer transfer ultimatum to PSG star

Mbappe has long been linked to the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are still keen on completing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. According to The Athletic, Los Blancos have given him a deadline of mid-January to make his decision.

The 25-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 side is set to expire in the summer. Thus, he is free to discuss a pre-contract with any other team beginning in January. MARCA further reported that the Spanish giants are looking to make contact with the attacker soon.

Real Madrid made a contract offer to Mbappe in the summer of 2022. However, he decided to stay with PSG and extend his stay in the French capital. Earlier this year, he rejected a player option to extend his contract to 2025, leading to PSG leaving him out of their pre-season squad and fuelling rumors of a move.

The report claims that Carlo Ancelotti's side will make a similar offer and should he reject, they will look to pursue other options.