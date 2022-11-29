"Guy can barely play more than 45 to 60 minutes" - Real Madrid star slammed for being a 'passenger' at the FIFA World Cup 

Former Scottish international Craig Burley has slammed Belgium's Eden Hazard for being a "passenger" in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Real Madrid star hasn't scored or assisted in either of his side's games so far in the competition, looking well below his best.

His performances have drawn criticism from not only fans but also pundits, with former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf unimpressed with Hazard.

Now, another commentator has given an unfavorable view of the 31-year-old as Burley feels he's not even capable of playing for an hour. Speaking to ESPN, he said (via The Real Champs):

“The guy can barely play more than 45 to 60 minutes. And even when he does play, he is a passenger.”

In two games at the Qatar showpiece event so far, Hazard has managed just one shot on target, while in their recent 2-0 loss to Morocco, the Real Madrid flop earned a SofaScore rating of just 6.4. For context, Timothy Castagne (6.3) and Michy Batshuayi (6.0) were the only outfield players who were ranked worse.

Hazard's precipitous decline in form was triggered following his €100 million transfer from Chelsea in 2019. Since then, the once-devastating forward has struggled with issues, on and off the field.

His weight problems right after the swap were well publicized, and in the years since, the Belgian has succumbed to numerous injuries, causing him to miss half of the games.

All of this has taken a toll on his international career too, with Hazard scoring just one goal for the Red Devils in his last 19 appearances, after scoring 11 in the previous 24.

Hazard and Co. face Croatia in must-win FIFA World Cup clash

Belgium's FIFA World Cup campaign was met with an unexpected twist after Morocco beat them 2-0 on Sunday, November 27, in a surprise result.

The Red Devils were admittedly poor and paid the price for a disappointing performance after Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in the final phase for the Atlas Lions.

As things stand, Roberto Martinez's side are third in Group F with three points, while Croatia and Morocco are leading the race for the pre-quarterfinals with four points each.

A draw would be enough for Belgium - but only if Morocco lose to Canada so much that the goal difference is in their favor.

A Red Devils win is obviously the most favorable outcome, while a defeat would end their FIFA World Cup campaign.

