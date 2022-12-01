Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's performance was torn to shreds after the Red Devils exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 0-0 draw with Croatia.

Lukaku, 29, came off the bench at half-time as Belgium sought a vital winner with their hopes of reaching the last 16 at stake.

The on-loan Inter Milan striker spurned three gilt-edged chances to secure a victory for the Red Devils.

The first came in the 60th minute when Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved Yannick Carrasco's effort.

The ball fell to Lukaku, but the Belgian forward could only hit the post with the goal gaping.

His second opportunity arrived just two minutes later in the 62nd minute, when Kevin De Bruyne sent a floating cross into the box.

Croatian defender Dejan Lovren mistimed his header, and the ball flew into Lukaku's path at the far post, but he headed over the bar.

The game was reaching the dying embers when Lukaku had his third golden opportunity to give Belgium the lead in the 87th minute.

This time, the Chelsea frontman tried adjusting his foot to convert the ball on target, but it flicked wide of the post.

Those were just three of the five attempts he had throughout a frantic second half.

The former Manchester United man finished with a goal expectancy of 1.67 but heads home with the rest of the beleaguered Belgians in disappointment.

It is the first time Belgium have failed to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup since 1998.

Meanwhile, Croatia and Morocco march on to the last 16 from Group F.

Here are reactions from fans on Twitter to a nightmare half for Lukaku:

The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 @TroopzAFC NO WAY HAS HE DONE IT AGAIN 🤣🤣 THIS LUKAKU GUY IS A CERTIFIED BUM NO WAY HAS HE DONE IT AGAIN 🤣🤣 THIS LUKAKU GUY IS A CERTIFIED BUM

A 🇧🇪🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷 @LoftusCheeked Lukaku in clutch moments is the worst player ever, has there ever been a player who just freezes up in every big moment in their entire career??? Lukaku in clutch moments is the worst player ever, has there ever been a player who just freezes up in every big moment in their entire career???

Kae Kurd @KaeKurd Lukaku’s mentality is elite, he wants to show everyone he’s trash on the world stage Lukaku’s mentality is elite, he wants to show everyone he’s trash on the world stage

Rapha3l @l3ahpar And that's why Chelsea wasn't at fault for Lukaku. What a fucking miss. And that's why Chelsea wasn't at fault for Lukaku. What a fucking miss.

Ammar @CFCAmmarr Lukaku when he misses a sitter Lukaku when he misses a sitter https://t.co/3MiqsScRYp

Naveed Ahmed @naveedciao @Culturecams Lukaku is that typical 1 in 5 man. One goal in 5 open goal chances @Culturecams Lukaku is that typical 1 in 5 man. One goal in 5 open goal chances 😐

Fazza. @Mharleek_ Don't pass to lukaku again!!! Don't pass to lukaku again!!!

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 Lukaku. You have to score that. If you want to be the person you tell everyone you are. You must. Lukaku. You have to score that. If you want to be the person you tell everyone you are. You must.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez looks set to lose his job following the side's FIFA World Cup exit

The end of the road for Martinez?

Martinez was appointed Belgium manager in 2017 after impressive stints at Wigan Athletic and Everton in the Premier League.

He boasts a record of 56 wins, 12 draws, and 10 defeats in 78 matches.

However, they have faltered whenever the pressure has been on the Red Devils to deliver under his tenure.

The golden generation boasting names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Thibaut Courtois is dying out.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Toby Alderweireld: 33



Jan Vertonghen: 35



Axel Witsel: 33



Kevin De Bruyne: 31



Thomas Meunier: 31



Romelu Lukaku: 29



Dries Mertens: 35



Eden Hazard: 31



This is the end of the road for Belgium's golden generation, and it should be the end for Roberto Martinez as well. Toby Alderweireld: 33Jan Vertonghen: 35Axel Witsel: 33Kevin De Bruyne: 31Thomas Meunier: 31Romelu Lukaku: 29Dries Mertens: 35Eden Hazard: 31This is the end of the road for Belgium's golden generation, and it should be the end for Roberto Martinez as well.

It seems inevitable that Martinez will head for the exit door following their miserable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

They scored just one goal throughout the entirety of the tournament.

His contract is up, and questions will be asked about his future now that the Red Devils have exited the FIFA World Cup in such poor fashion.

