"Guy is so finished, I can't believe my eyes" - Fans call out Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate for his performance against Newell's Old Boys

Fans online have criticised Luis Suarez for his performance in Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's friendly clash against Newell's Old Boys on Thursday, February 15.

The Herons completed their seven-game friendly tour ahead of the start of the new season with just one win, which came against Hong Kong XI. They played out a 1-1 draw against Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.

Shanyder Borgelin scored for Inter Miami in the 64th minute before Franco Martin Diaz equalised in the 83rd minute. Both sides created a number of opportunities but failed to add to the scoring.

Luis Suarez, who recently joined the MLS side as a free agent, started the game and played an hour. He completed 14/21 passes, won 3/6 duels, completed 1/3 dribble attempts, and lost possession 10 times.

Suarez's performance drew criticism from fans on X, as one wrote:

"suarez huffing and puffing this guy is so finished can’t believe my eyes"

Another fan tweeted:

"Suarez is so damn washed man"

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi formed a lethal partnership in their prime during their time together at Barcelona. They shared the pitch 258 times, combining for 99 goals and winning numerous trophies.

While both are in the twilight of their careers, fans will hope they can show some glimpse of their clinical partnership for Inter Miami.

A look at Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's performance in the pre-season friendlies

Inter Miami toured multiple places across the globe and played out seven friendlies in preparation for the upcoming season of the Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi and Co. began their tour with a goalless draw against El Salvador in El Salvador before losing 1-0 against FC Dallas in Texas. The Herons then traveled to compete in the Riyadh Season Cup. They lost 4-3 against Al-Hilal before facing a 6-0 hammering against Al-Nassr.

Inter Miami then beat Hong Kong XI 4-1 in China in what was their only win of the tour. They then lost on penalties against Vissel Kobe in Japan before their 1-1 draw against Newell's Old Boys at home.

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup last season, scoring 10 goals in seven games in the tournament. However, they failed to qualify for the MLS playoffs and will look to do so this time around.