“Guy is pathetic” – Manchester United fans blame one man after demoralizing defeat to Wolves

Manchester United's disappointing display in their 1-0 defeat against Wolves has not been well received by the club's fans. Many members of the Red Devils faithful have taken to Twitter to slam Ralf Rangnick's tactics during the game.

Despite the likes of Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba missing the game through injury, Manchester United fielded a pretty strong team. The only shock decision in the line-up was Phil Jones partnering Rafael Varane in defense.

Rangnick also opted to stick with the strike partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani upfront. Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho occupied the wide positions in the German's preferred 4-2-2-2 formation. The midfield was anchored by Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in what was essentially the same side that demolished Burnley 3-1 last time out.

Many would have expected Manchester United to win this game comfortably, but that was simply not the case. The Red Devils put in a terrible performance and were lucky to lose by only a 1-0 margin, courtesy of Joao Moutinho's strike in the 82nd minute.

Their performance was comparable to the one they produced in the dismal 1-1 draw against Newcastle last week.

Manchester United fans already seem to be dreading the second half of the season given the performances they've seen under Rangnick so far. Many took to Twitter to slam the German for his tactics, blaming him for the 1-0 loss against Wolves. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

CR7(G.O.A.T) @ronaldo_goat___ @UTDTrey He isn't all that we made him tbh @UTDTrey He isn't all that we made him tbh

Witty social media name @Tom_LUnited This performance has been a disgrace. An absolute disgrace. We’re worse under Rangnick than we were under Ole!!!! This performance has been a disgrace. An absolute disgrace. We’re worse under Rangnick than we were under Ole!!!!

James Lloyd @JamesLIoyd This Rangnick guy is pathetic This Rangnick guy is pathetic

Ryan 💚💛 @Ryannx20 Rangnick can go back to Russia Rangnick can go back to Russia

Rick Oliver @RigadonRick #Rangnick I’m not buying in to the Rangnick thing. I just don’t get any of it. The system is crap, we’re playing much worse than ever, morale looks at an all time low, the team look disjointed. Even more of a mess than before. #MUFC I’m not buying in to the Rangnick thing. I just don’t get any of it. The system is crap, we’re playing much worse than ever, morale looks at an all time low, the team look disjointed. Even more of a mess than before. #MUFC #Rangnick

God of Greats @GodofGreats In a game where we’ve failed to dominate the midfield from the first minute, we left VDB on the bench. Rangnick that’s on you mate. In a game where we’ve failed to dominate the midfield from the first minute, we left VDB on the bench. Rangnick that’s on you mate.

TJ 🇳🇬🇵🇸 @tJ__t1 Godfather of the GEGENPRESS??? We are REGRESSING with Rangnick in charge Godfather of the GEGENPRESS??? We are REGRESSING with Rangnick in charge

Adam @adzmufc03 We can't blame our cb crisis

That loss is completely on Rangnick I'm sorry

Should be starting Dalot

Matic McTominay pivot wouldn't have worked again

Rashford shouldn't have came on We can't blame our cb crisis That loss is completely on Rangnick I'm sorryShould be starting DalotMatic McTominay pivot wouldn't have worked againRashford shouldn't have came on

Manchester United in danger of missing out on top 4 this season

The loss against Wolves meant Manchester United remain seventh in the Premier League, four points behind Arsenal in fourth with a game in hand. United host Aston Villa in the FA Cup next Tuesday, before traveling to Birmingham to take on Steven Gerrard's side in the league.

The Red Devils will then end the month of January by hosting West Ham in what will be a crucial fixture in the race for the top 4.

David Moyes' side are currently three points ahead of Manchester United in fifth, having played one game more than the Red Devils. Rangnick's side cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to remain in the top 4 race come the closing stages of the season.

However, if they continue to put in performances similar to the one they put in against Wolves, they will struggle to qualify for European football next season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra