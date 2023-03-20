"Guy is unbelievable" "He owns Madrid" - Barcelona superstar gets dubbed 'Mr Reliable' for his 'masterclass' in 2-1 El Clasico win

Barcelona fans have heralded Frenkie de Jong following his performance in the side's dramatic 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The Blaugrana secured all three points in the El Clasico at the Nou Camp on Sunday (March 19).

However, it was Los Blancos who opened the scoring in the 9th minute against the run of play. Vinicius Junior's cross deflected in off Ronald Araujo and past Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Xavi's men equalized through Sergi Roberto in the 45th minute. The veteran Spanish midfielder slotted home from close range. Franck Kessie then grabbed a memorable winner in the 90+2nd minute with the Ivorian converting Alejandro Balde's cross.

Barcelona moved 12 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. The Camp Nou faithful were delighted with the display and were particularly impressed by De Jong's display.

The Dutch midfielder was a constant presence throughout the victory. He made five key passes, won eight of nine ground duels, and completed 100% of his long ball passes.

De Jong was the subject of speculation throughout the summer with Manchester United eager to lure him to Old Trafford. However, he stated his desire to remain at Barca. The Catalan giants are reaping the rewards for retaining the former Ajax midfielder.

One fan deemed De Jong as unbelievable, tweeting:

"This guy is unbelievable. I actually cant believe how good he is."

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that the Barcelona man owns Los Blancos:

"He owns Madrid."

One supporter called De Jong Mr. Reliable:

"Frenkie is literally Mr. reliable. I always feel calm when he has the ball. Always makes the right deision. He’s magic!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to his superb performance in Barca's El Clasico win:

Ahmo @Ahmo_Barca

Best midfielder in the world @barcacentre Another masterclass from FrenkieBest midfielder in the world @barcacentre Another masterclass from FrenkieBest midfielder in the world

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



• 94% passing accuracy

• 100% long balls completed

• 100% dribbles completed

• 8/9 ground duels won

• 5 key passes

Frenkie de Jong vs Real Madrid:

• 94% passing accuracy

• 100% long balls completed

• 100% dribbles completed

• 8/9 ground duels won

• 5 key passes

• 0 times dribbled past

Barcelona boss Xavi sets a record as his side beat Real Madrid for the third time this season

Xavi is dominating Real Madrid.

Barcelona manager Xavi became the first Blaugrana coach to win three El Clasico matches in a year since Pep Guardiola in 2011. The Spanish coach has beaten Real Madrid three times in the five meetings he's had against Les Merengues.

The Catalan giants beat Madrid 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final in February. They also secured a 1-0 victory over Les Merengues in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on March 2.

Xavi's men are also unbeaten at the Nou Camp in the league this season. They are marching towards their first league title since 2018-19. The Blaugrana are impressing under the Spanish tactician.

He boasts a record of 49 wins, 13 draws, and 14 defeats in 76 games since being appointed by Barca in 2021. The Catalan club put their trust in their legendary former midfielder and he is proving doubters wrong.

