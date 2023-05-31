“Guys like Ronaldo, Di Maria and Higuain – they just never seemed to miss” - Liverpool star opens up on Real Madrid stint

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho recently opened up on his time at Real Madrid, where he played for their Castilla side. The Brazilian spent just one season with Los Blancos before joining Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco and eventually Liverpool.

Fabinho joined Portuguese side Rio Ave FC from Fluminense in July 2012 before moving to Real Madrid's Castilla side on a year-long loan immediately. The-then 19-year-old made just one senior appearance for the club while representing their Castilla side in 30 encounters.

Recalling his time training with the club's first team which featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria among others, the defensive midfielder wrote in his Players' Tribune article:

"With Madrid, I was playing for Castilla but would often train with the first team. It was such a step up. I’d come from nowhere and suddenly I was with some of the best players on the planet.

"Guys like Ronaldo, Di Maria and Higuain – they just never seemed to miss! I was also especially impressed by Lass Diarra. He could find space between the lines so easily. Being around professionals like that you think, Damn, these guys are different level. I learned a lot."

Fabinho eventually chose against joining Madrid permanently as he was on the lookout for regular first-team minutes. He joined Monaco on an initial two-year loan deal in 2013 before the move was made permanent after his loan spell.

"It wasn’t an easy decision to leave after only one season. The Castilla coach told me that if I stayed I would have a good chance of moving up to the first team, but in the end, with Monaco I was certain of playing regularly for a top club in Europe. I was ready for that challenge," he added.

The Brazilian grew into one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe during his time at Monaco, joining Liverpool in 2018 in a €45 million deal. He went on to win the Champions League and the Premier League with the Reds.

"Liverpool weren't the only club that made an offer that summer" - Fabinho recalls joining the Reds

Fabinho also looked back on the time he joined Liverpool from Monaco. He disclosed that the Reds weren't the only side interested in him but the decision was easy once he spoke to Jurgen Klopp.

He wrote in his Players' Tribune piece:

"Liverpool weren’t the only club that made an offer that summer. There was another team in England I could’ve chosen, but it’s simple really: after you speak to Jurgen Klopp, you don’t want to hear anything from anyone else. It’s like, "OK, thank you, I’m coming to Liverpool!'"

Fabinho didn't have the best of seasons and was shuffled in and out of Liverpool's starting squad. He was also linked with an exit after a string of poor performances but it seems he will stay put. He still has three years left on his contract with the Reds.

