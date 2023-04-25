"Haaland will score 20", "Another Argentine owning Madrid" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid fall to shock 4-2 defeat against Girona

Real Madrid suffered a shock 4-2 defeat in their La Liga away clash against Girona on Tuesday, April 25. Argentine player Valentin Castellanos bagged a four-goal haul for the hosts while Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vasquez were the scorers for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's team entered the contest on the back of a four-game winning run and hence, the result is a surprising one. Girona, meanwhile, were defeated by Real Valladolid in their previous game.

Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the extraordinary action unfold. One fan claimed that Erling Haaland will demolish Los Blancos when the Madrid giants take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The fan wrote:

"Haaland will score 20."

Another fan brought a Lionel Messi reference, claiming that Castellanos, another Argentine, owned the defending Spanish champions. He wrote:

"Another argentine owning Madrid like their owner."

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by 11 points at the moment, having played one game more than the Catalan club. Girona, meanwhile, are ninth with 41 points from 31 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Real Madrid suffered a shocking 4-2 defeat against Girona in their latest La Liga clash:

sp @sathu_utd @AlbicelesteTalk Another argentine owning Madrid like their owner @AlbicelesteTalk Another argentine owning Madrid like their owner

Sōji @Sojister @MadridXtra JAJAJAJAJ THIS GOTTA BE A JOKE @MadridXtra JAJAJAJAJ THIS GOTTA BE A JOKE

Ancelotti's side will return to action on April 29 to take on Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu in a La Liga home clash.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the team's point difference with Barcelona

Coming into the season, Real Madrid were the defending La Liga and UEFA Champions League champions. Hence, many expected them to be atop their game this campaign.

While Ancelotti's team are doing fine in the Champions League as they are in the semi-finals, their La Liga performance has been underwhelming. Few would have imagined them trailing Barca by 11 points at the start of the season.

Speaking about the difference, the Italian manager told the media ahead of the clash against Girona (via Barca Blaugranes):

“If we talk about the quality of the two teams, there is no 11-point difference, and it has been seen in the games we have played between us. We are two very even teams and the distance comes from small details. We want to cut it down.”

After the recent result, it is highly unlikely that Real Madrid will mount a comeback in the La Liga title race.

The Spanish giants, however, are still active in the Copa del Rey as they will play Osasuna in the final. A highly anticipated Champions League semifinal clash against Manchester City is also on the wings.

