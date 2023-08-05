"Haaland from wish", "United got scammed again" - Rival fans laugh at Manchester United after Rasmus Hojlund transfer is announced

Rival fans have taken a dig at Manchester United, following the club's official announcement of new striker Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday, August 5.

The Danish striker joins United from Italian side Atalanta for a transfer fee in the region of £72 million. He has put-pen-to-paper to a five-year contract at Old Trafford with an option to extend for a further year.

The news finally brings an end to the long speculations linking Hojlund to Manchester United since the start of the summer transfer window.

The Danish striker is widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects as his performance with Atlanta last season alerted a host of top clubs. He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions for the Italian side.

The 20-year-old Denmark international is now expected to lead the attack for Erik ten Hag's team during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Following Hojlund's announcement via United's official Twitter handle, a couple of rival fans were quick to take a slight dig at the Red Devils on Twitter. One fan sarcastically compared Hojlund to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

ً. @TheGakpoEra @ManUtd £75M for a knockoff Haaland that looks like Claire balding

Another fan suggested that United got scammed by signing Hojlund from Atalanta.

? 🧃 @tripple_x02 united got scammed again smh @RollinLoud0united got scammed again smh

Rasmus Hojlund reveals that he has been fan of Manchester United

The Danish striker secured his dream move to Old Trafford this summer after Manchester United splashed a whooping £72 million to secure his services from Atalanta.

Hojlund has been on United's transfer list over the past couple of weeks. The club identified him as their priority target to lead their attack next season.

Following his official announcement as a new United player, Hojlund was quick to reveal that he has since been a long-time fan of the Premier League. He further stated that it has been his dream to one day play at the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

He told the cub's official website:

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

He continued:

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me."

Hojlund will have to wait to make his debut though as he is recovering from an injury and could be out for a few weeks.