Former double world champion Mika Hakkinen is optimistic about Haas F1's chances heading into the 2023 season.

After writing off their 2021 campaign to focus on the regulation changes in 2022, Haas finished eighth in the constructors' standings with 37 points. At Silverstone, Mick Schumacher finished eighth and Kevin Magnussen tenth, giving the team their first double points finish since the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

While 2021 was a disaster for the team, who finished rock-bottom with zero points, last year was a marginal improvement. Hakkinen, who won the 1998 and 1999 F1 titles with McLaren, is expecting Haas to do much better this year. He posted on social media:

"Haas F1 showed very promising results during last season. I believe the team can be a real underdog of the 2023 season. Besides the drivers, also the team principal is a great fit for this American F1 Team. Gunther Steiner is good both for Hollywood and for the race track."

The Finn was all praise for the team's new driver Nico Hulkenberg, who replaced Mick Schumacher ahead of the 2023 season, saying:

"Nico Hulkenberg's comeback is great for Haas. It will be interesting to see if he can compete with Kevin Magnussen, who did really good job last season."

Hakkinen reckons Hulkenberg will not take the role of second driver, as the German trusts himself to get the better of his teammate. Hakkinen said:

"Hulkenberg's comeback is an enormous thing. Will he be the number two driver? He doesn't have a second driver's personality. He thinks he can beat Kevin. It's an ideal situation for the team. They have drivers who are hungry to win. They're not just hanging about. Sometimes Hulkenberg believes in himself a little bit too much."

While generally happy with the changes to the rules regarding car floors for the 2023 season, Kevin Magnussen has also brought to light a drawback.

The Dane believes that while the floor changes have had the desired outcome, they have also led to drivers dealing with cars that are more sensitive to wind. Speaking during the Bahrain pre-season test, he said (via Autosport)

"There's less porpoising. One of the negative consequences that everyone's facing is that it's also a little bit more wind-sensitive. And it has been a bit windy here. So, there's going to be a little bit more inconsistency from the cars, but that's an issue that everyone has to tackle."

The first race of the 2023 season starts in Bahrain this weekend (March 5).

