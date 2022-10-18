"Had a better season than Salah and Mbappe" "The disrespect" - Real Madrid fans lose their minds after seeing Vinicius Jr's ranking in 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was ranked in eighth place for the 2022 Ballon d'Or, but the Santiago Bernabeu faithful believe the Brazil international should've been in the top five.

Vinicius had a fruitful campaign with the Madrid club, which saw his stock rise across European football. He was vital in their double-winning season, guiding Real Madrid to the La Liga title and Champions League trophy in style.

Taking to Twitter to slam their young player's Ballon d'Or ranking, Real Madrid fans were unhappy, to say the least.

Here is a selection of tweets from them:

Yasser @078Yasser @francefootball @vinijr @realmadrid Vinicius Jr ranked 8th in the Ballon d’Or after 22 goals and 20 assists, including vs PSG, City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Atletico and a goal in the final to win the Champions League. What an absolute joke. @francefootball @vinijr @realmadrid Vinicius Jr ranked 8th in the Ballon d’Or after 22 goals and 20 assists, including vs PSG, City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Atletico and a goal in the final to win the Champions League. What an absolute joke.

JayBent @OlujuwonBabs Vinicius had a better season than Salah and Mbappe, he deserves to be top 5. Vinicius had a better season than Salah and Mbappe, he deserves to be top 5.

The anger from Los Blancos fans about Vinicius' ranking is understandable, as the forward has been in massive form over the past year. The former Flamengo forward already has three direct goal contributions in four Champions League appearances this season, as well as five goals in nine La Liga games.

Last campaign, he was a vital piece of Carlo Ancelotti's plans. The winger scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in just 30 league starts, actively contributing to 27 goals out of the 80 goals Real Madrid scored in La Liga last season. He was just as vital in the Champions League, scoring four goals and assisting six in 13 continental appearances, making him a Ballon d'Or top-five favorite for Madrid fans.

His upturn in form and brilliant performances secured him a spot on the left flank at the Bernabeu, cementing him as one of the team's star players. He has also become an important player for the Brazil national team, and will be vital in their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to Vinicius Junior: Keep calm

While his on-pitch performances have been a wonder in the eyes of many a Madrid fan, the young forward has had a troubling few weeks in the headlines. Notably, a sports agent made racist comments about him, based on his dancing celebrations, and this was followed by racism from Atletico Madrid fans before the Madrid derby as well.

According to Marca, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Vinicius Junior to "keep calm and rise above it all." The club also wants the player to ensure his football does the talking.

