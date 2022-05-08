"Had a couple of wrong decisions" - Michael Owen names 2 Liverpool superstars who were 'very quiet' against Tottenham 

Michael Owen was unimpressed by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's performances in Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Reds dropped vital points in the title race, giving Manchester City the ascendency.

Owen was not impressed by Salah's decision-making against Spurs, adding that the Egyptian was quite sloppy too. However, the former player-turned-pundit credited Luis Diaz for the impact he had on the game. The Colombian international netted the equaliser for the Reds with a deflected effort.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via Rousing the Kop), Owen said:

“Mo Salah, very quiet. Gave the ball away an awful lot, had a couple of wrong decisions, could have passed on couple of occasions. Sadio Mané, very quiet. Diaz was probably the bright spark.”

Salah has now gone three Premier League games without scoring since netting a brace in the 4-0 win against Manchester United on April 19.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC Mohamed Salah playing his 250th match for Liverpool today Mohamed Salah playing his 250th match for Liverpool today 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/OTn1fUUF0O

Despite his recent lack of goals, Salah remains Liverpool's highest goalscorer this season, netting 30 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has scored 21 goals this season and is the club's joint second-highest goalscorer along with Diogo Jota.

Liverpool need favour from Newcastle United to remain in title hunt

Liverpool will hope Newcastle United can take points offf Manchester City when the two teams face each other on Sunday. Following their draw against Spurs, Jurgen Klopp's side are now atop the Premier League standings on goal difference, having played a game more.

However, a win for City will take them three clear at the top with three games remaining in the season. The Reds had secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle a week earlier to maintain their title charge.

The Reds, though, are still in contention to win two more trophies this season. Klopp's side have reached the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League finals, where they'll face Chelsea and Real Madrid, respectively. The Reds won the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

