“Had Cristiano Ronaldo in tears” - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United teammate once gave Ronaldo ‘hard truths’ in training 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed how his former teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy dealt Cristiano Ronaldo some hard truths during the latter's spell at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand provided insight into how van Nistelrooy demanded Ronaldo to cross the ball early while playing together. The former defender believes Red Devils' new signing Rasmus Hojlund must take up a similar approach and ask his teammates to deliver balls into the box.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Atalanta in the summer for a fee of £72 million, the Denmark international has failed to register a goal contribution in the Premier League.

Addressing this issue, Ferdinand said (via United in Focus):

"Ruud van Nistelrooy more or less had Cristiano Ronaldo in tears almost one day, saying ‘How can I make my runs when you don’t cross the ball?’ That’s how Hojlund must feel right now with the wide players he’s playing with."

“The difference was Ruud was the main guy in our team, the main goal getter, he had the experience, the gravitas, he could pull up young guys and say ‘Oi put the ball in the box’ – and he said a lot more than that by the way."

Van Nistelrooy and Ronaldo shared the pitch for Manchester United 91 times, managing 12 joint goal contributions.

Hojlund's career with the Red Devils is yet to take off as he awaits his first English top-flight goal.

Raphael Varane could join former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr- Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could reportedly reunite with ex-Red Devils and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at the latter's current club Al-Nassr.

The news comes amid reports suggesting that the current Manchester United squad are unhappy with Erik ten Hag's approach, particularly the treatment of Varane.

He was left out of ten Hag's starting lineup for the club's last three clashes against Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Fulham despite being fully fit (via Goal). Amid these circumstances, TeamTalk claims that Varane has already been approached by Saudi Pro League sides and other Champions League clubs.

So far this season, the 30-year-old defender has managed 10 appearances across all competitions, bagging one goal. Since joining Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2021 for £41 million, Varane has played 73 matches, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Should he decide to join Al-Nassr in January or next summer, he would play beside Ronaldo, a man he's shared the pitch with 231 times, managing one joint goal contribution.