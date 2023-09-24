"Had a great game and can only get better" - Tim Sherwood says Manchester United youngster deserves to retain starting XI spot 

Tim Sherwood has warned Erik ten Hag, saying he can't drop Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri after his impressive display in a 1-0 win against Burnley on Saturday.

Hannibal was surprisingly handed his first-ever Premier League start against the Clarets. The Tunisian had been knocking on the door of Ten Hag's starting XI and was handed his opportunity at Turf Moor.

The 20-year-old took his chance with aplomb with an energetic display in an attacking midfield role in Manchester United's midfield. He made two key passes and won three of six ground duels and one of three aerial duels.

Sherwood lavished praise on Hannibal following his performance against Burnley. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager told Premier League Productions that he was constantly asking for the ball.

"A real positive from the performance when I look at the individual performances for Man Utd, Hannibal I thought was good," Tim Sherwood said. "He was brave, I thought he looked for the ball wherever he was. Out of possession, he looked like he was going with urgency wherever he was to go and get it back."

Sherwood wants to see Hannibal continue to be selected by Ten Hag and has advised the Manchester United boss not to opt for one of his superstars instead.

"I think he had a great game and he can only get better, I just hope he stays in the team," he added. "He earned the right rather than one of the superstars coming back and getting in ahead of him, which is not good for team morale and team spirit."

Hannibal had made just three appearances for the Red Devils' senior team before his outing against Burnley. He has dealt with the club's constant aim of strengthening midfield each summer transfer window.

Mason Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea in the summer and will likely be battling with the Tunisian for a starting berth. However, Ten Hag has been handed a massive boost off the back of the young midfielder's performance against the Clarets.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United's injury crisis is a concern but was pleased with Hannibal's outing

Hannibal came in for praise from Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's start to the season has been hampered by constant injury issues. Ten Hag was without 12 first-team players in his side's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Ten Hag hasn't been able to bed his new signings in slowly with Rasmus Hojlund immediately thrust into his starting XI. The Dutch tactician alluded to this following the win against Burnley.

He acknowledged the performance of Hannibal as a positive in a period of injury woes (via Metro):

‘Of course it’s a concern. You have so many injuries. You bring players in like (Rasmus) Holjund and you can’t bring them in slowly. They’re not used to playing together. Like Hannibal who did a perfect job."

The Manchester United manager continued by lavishing praise on both Hojlund and Hannibal who stepped up when his side needed them.

"(Hannibal) brought energy in the team but the pressing from Rasmus Hojlund was very good. We controlled the game in that spell," he continued.

Bruno Fernandes' sensational volley proved decisive as Ten Hag's men sealed a 1-0 win at Turf Moor. They ended a run of three consecutive defeats across competitions.