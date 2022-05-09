"Had to be honest with myself" - 25-year-old's old comments resurface as Arsenal prepare to relaunch move for him this summer 

In an old interview, Arsenal target Youri Tielemans revealed why he snubbed the Gunners in favour of AS Monaco in 2017.

The Leicester City midfielder has been nothing short of a sensation since moving to the English Premier League in 2019.

Tielemans initially moved to the King Power Stadium on a short loan in January 2019. Tthe Foxes signed him permanently the following summer itself.

Over the last three years, he has become one of the most promising midfielders in the division. The central midfielder, who also thrives in a deeper or more advanced role, can not only dictate tempo but also score key goals.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the player and could move for him in the summer. However, this is not the first time the Gunners have been linked with Tielemans.

Explaining why he rejected the Gunners back in 2017, Tielemans had said (via Evening Standard):

“I knew not much was going to change with Arsenal’s squad. Their management wanted to keep the same group of players together in order to finish high in the Premier League. I had to be honest with myself and take a look at the midfielders Arsenal have got.”

He continued:

“They are top-class players. I knew that I would not get many first-team chances with them, so I didn't give any more thought to joining them. I never said no to any club. But I made it clear where I wanted to go.”

Arsenal could buy Youri Tielemans if the price is right

Fabrizio Romano is confident the Gunners will sign a midfielder this summer, and Tielemans is one they value greatly.

Considering the Belgian has just over a year left on his contract, the north Londoners are willing to pay €30-35 million for his services. Anything more than that, and Mikel Arteta’s side might look elsewhere.

Here's what Romano said about the Londoners’ current interest in Tielemans:

“Youri Tielemans is certainly appreciated and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in buying them if the transfer conditions are favourable, around €30-35m because his contract will expire in June 2023 and he’s 100% leaving Leicester in the summer.”

The player has featured in 116 Premier League games, recording 18 goals and 17 assists.

