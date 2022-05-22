“Had to make some compromises” - Rangnick suggests Manchester United altered playing style because Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t a ‘pressing monster’ 

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted the mistake he made regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Protuguese international is not a 'pressing monster'. The German manager also admitted that he failed to lift the 'fitness standards' of the players at the club, hoping that Erik ten Hag would address the glaring issues when he takes over.

Ralf Rangnick's six-month interim manager role comes to an end on Sunday as Manchester United play their last match of the ongoing season against Crystal Palace. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss the game due to hip flexor injury concerns which have remained persistent in the second half of the season.

Reflecting upon his time as the manager of the English club, Ralf Rangnick suggested that the fitness standards of the players needed immediate attention. Rangnick suggested Erik ten Hag to raise the fitness standards to instill his pressing game ideology in the current set of players present at Old Trafford.

Rangnick also accepted his mistake in hoping Cristiano Ronaldo could be a 'pressing monster' and that the other players will adapt to his high press game.

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo under his managerial stint, Rangnick said via The Telegraph:

“Cristiano scored a few goals but, again, Cristiano – and I’m not blaming him at all, he did great in those games – but he’s not a pressing monster. He’s not a player, even when he was a young player, he was not crying, shouting, ‘Hurray, the other team has got the ball, where can we win balls?’'

The German manager also expressed his views on other Manchester United players. He added:

“And the same with quite a few other players; so we had to make some compromises at one stage, maybe we made a few too many, that's also possible, but we never found the right balance between what do we need with the ball and without the ball. Even in possession, we didn’t create as many chances as we should have done.”

Frenkie de Jong wants to continue playing in Champions League amidst links with Manchester United

Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong has said that he wants to play in the Champions League next season amidst rumors of his move to the English club.

In a report published in The Sun, Frenkie de Jong has put his reunion rumors with former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in doubt following the new revelations. The 25-year-old midfielder has reportedly put Champions League football as his priority. However, De Jong remains one of the key transfer targets for Erik Ten Hag who will soon start his managerial stint at Manchester United.

