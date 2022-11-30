"Had a nightmare" - Gary Neville claims that 29-year-old Tottenham star had a shocker at crucial FIFA World Cup match

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has said that Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies had a 'nightmare' outing against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (November 29).

The Three Lions ran out 3-0 victors over Wales, who got knocked out of the competition as a result. A brace from Marcus Rashford, coupled with a goal from Phil Foden, sealed all three points for Gareth Southgate's side, who also won Group B.

Neville, a former England international, heaped special praise on Foden for his aggressiveness off the ball, but also succinctly described Davies' mistake that led to the goal. Speaking to ITV Sports, he said (via HITC):

"What I like about Foden is his aggressive position. The ball is on this side of the pitch (England’s attacking right with Kane). He’s tucked in. He’s left Roberts, the full-back, outside. Obviously, Ben Davies had a nightmare (losing the ball). But Phil Foden deserved that (his goal).”

The Welshman was caught out of possession on the edge of the box by Rashford. The ball fell to his Spurs teammate Harry Kane, who evaded his marker to square it for Foden to tap home.

Having broken the deadlock for England with a fabulous free-kick in the 50th minute, Rashford added his second of the night with a powerful low drive from a tight angle that took a deflection off Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

With just a single point from three games, Wales finished bottom of their group as their first World Cup campaign in 64 years ended in a whimper. England, meanwhile, go on to face Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

England demonstrate World Cup title credentials in clinical win

Having thrashed Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener, England were held to a disappointing goalless draw against their bogey team, USA, but turned the heat on Wales last night to show their quality.

The Three Lions were utterly dominant and devastating with their chances, with Rashford's direct free-kick being the icing on the cake.

Wales had no answer to The Three Lions' high press and struggled to break them down in defence either, as Southgate's team ran a taut ship at the back.

One could argue that it was only Wales, but England played with so much swagger and confidence, it would do them a world of good going into the World Cup knockouts.

Is it finally coming home?

