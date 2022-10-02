"Had a really poor game" - Alan Shearer claims Liverpool player disappointed against Brighton and Hove Albion

Former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has criticized Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas for his performance during his team's recent 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds failed to register a win on their home turf on Saturday (October 1) as Roberto De Zerbi's side handed the hosts their fourth draw of the ongoing season. Leandro Trossard netted a hat-trick while Roberto Firmino bagged a brace and Adam Webster scored an own goal.

Tsimikas, who deputized in place of Andrew Robertson, failed to impress his head coach Jurgen Klopp. He was found out of position more often than not and faltered in his offensive contributions as well.

Speaking on Match of the Day (via HITC), Shearer shared his thoughts on the Greece international's recent outing. He said:

"Tsimikas had a really poor game."

Tsimikas, who was handed his second Premier League start against Brighton, was substituted off for James Milner in the 59th minute. He completed 37 passes, created one chance, won zero tackles and completed just one out of seven crosses during his time on the pitch.

Since arriving from Olympiacos for a fee in the region of £12 million in the summer of 2020, Tsimikas has contributed nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.

Robertson, on the other hand, is currently recovering from a knee injury. Earlier this week, Klopp provided an injury update on the first-team starter during a press conference. He said (via Mirror):

"He's doing really well. It looks really good so he's not out for long. He's already out on the pitch running. It's a good sign. I don't know if it will be next week or the week after."

Liverpool are currently ninth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with ten points from seven games. The club will next face Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday (October 4).

Bacary Sagna makes bold Premier League prediction involving Liverpool

Speaking to Lord Ping, former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna predicted that Liverpool will be one of the sides missing out on the top four this season in the Premier League. He said:

"I do think Liverpooł are the team who could fall out of the top four this season based on the opening seven matches so far, simply because they have dropped quite a few points already."

He added:

"Mentally, it is hard to close the gap when all the teams above them keep winning. It will be a test for the players, and I think this is something new for most of them."

