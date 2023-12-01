Hakim Ziyech joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in prestigious list after scoring twice against Manchester United

Galatasaray attacker Hakim Ziyech has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.'s record after his side's draw against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.

The two sides played an enthralling 3-3 draw at RAMS Park. Alejandro Garnacho scored the opener in the 11th minute before Bruno Fernandes doubled Manchester United's lead seven minutes later. Ziyech, though, pulled one back for the hosts in the 29th minute via a direct freekick, leaving Andre Onana wrong-footed.

The Red Devils made it 3-1 in the 55th minute via Scott McTominay. However, Ziyech received a free kick on the right wing and shot directly at goal which Onana spilled into the net in the 62nd minute. He then turned provider as he assisted Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu's equaliser for Galatasaray in the 71st minute, securing one point for his side.

The brilliant performance saw Ziyech win the Player of the Match award and also get included in the best XI of the game week. The Moroccan forward also joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in a coveted list. He became only the third player to score two free kicks in a single Champions League game.

Ronaldo had done it on his Real Madrid debut in the competition against Zurich back in 2009. Meanwhile, Neymar scored two free-kicks en route to his hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Red Star Belgrade in 2018.

Arturo Vidal criticised Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho after he copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

Alejandro Garnacho earned immense plaudits from the football world after his sensational overhead kick goal in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Everton on November 26. The youngster rose in the third minute and caught the ball sweetly to put it past Jordan Pickford. He then ran towards the corner flag and did Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal later said that while the goal was excellent, Garnacho shouldn't copy Ronaldo's celebration. He said (via Mirror):

"The only bad thing or what I didn't understand is why he celebrates like Cristiano. He has to make his own name.

"He is an already great player. It's good that he is his idol, respect for that, but then he has to make his name. How are you going to celebrate a goal and remember it? I don't know, celebrate it another way. But it was a great goal, it was a great goal."

Garnacho hails Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol and imitated his other celebrations in the past as well. The Argentine also shared the pitch six times with the veteran during his second stint at Manchester United.