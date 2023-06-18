“Hala Madrid” - Arsenal superstar congratulates Jude Bellingham for securing Real Madrid transfer

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka recently congratulated Jude Bellingham upon the latter's move to Real Madrid. Bellingham completed a €103 million move to the Spanish club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Saka congratulated his fellow England international in style as he sang Los Blancos' anthem. The winger was spotted signing:

"Y Nada Mas, Hala Madrid."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Bukayo Saka congratulating Bellingham on his move to Real Madrid with:



Bellingham, 19, established himself as one of the greatest midfield prospects in the world during his time at Dortmund. He is currently in the England national team camp, preparing for their upcoming UEFA Euro qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday, June 19.

The midfielder made 132 appearances for the German club, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists. He made 42 appearances in the recently concluded 2022-23 season, scoring 14 times and providing seven assists.

Jude Bellingham will be the latest addition to Real Madrid's revamped midfield. Los Blancos already have the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in their ranks.

What number will Jude Bellingham wear for Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham will wear the famous number five jersey for his new club, Real Madrid. Spanish centre-back Jesus Vallejo was the previous owner of the jersey. During his presentation, Bellingham thanked the defender for giving up the number. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I'd like to thank Vallejo for giving me the 5. I have spoken to him and he's a great guy. He's a wonderful guy. I really admire Zidane and the legacy he has at this club with the number 5. It's a number that inspires me. I've worn 22 for a long time and in my heart I'll continue to wear 22. I'm delighted to wear the number 5."

The number five jersey has a massive legacy at the Spanish club. Zinedine Zidane, one of the club's greatest ever players, sported the jersey in the early 2000s. Speaking about following in the Frenchman's footsteps, Bellingham said:

"The shirt in itself is a big responsibility. Zidane is a player I've always valued and always loved. For me he has been the best and I want to extend the legacy of the number more than try to match what he has been."

Bellingham, with his exceptional close control and dribbling abilities, is certainly reminiscent of the great Frenchman. It will be interesting to see if the move to Los Blancos can help him build a similar legacy.

