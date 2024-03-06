“Hala Madrid” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes special Instagram post on Real Madrid’s 122nd anniversary

Former Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has made a post on Instagram to commemorate the club's 122nd anniversary.

Ronaldo, 39, is now at Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer after two decades in European football. Nine of those seasons - between 2009 and 2018 - were at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the Portuguese became one of the game's best-ever players.

He scored goals galore - a staggering 450 in just 438 games across competitions - and won numerous big titles. They include four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles, among others.

It has been more than five years since Ronaldo left Real Madrid, but it's clear that the club hold a special pride of place in his heart. With the La Liga giants celebrating its 122nd 'birthday', Ronaldo chimed in with a post of himself celebrating his fifth Champions League title, fourth with Los Blancos.

"Congratulations for these 122 years of history, Madridista family! Hala Madrid!," captioned the Portuguese (as translated from Spanish).

After arriving at Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would go on to become one of the best players to don the All-Whites.

How has Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Widely regarded as one of the best to grace a football field, Ronaldo has turned back the years with a superb first full season in Saudi Arabian football with Al-Nassr.

In 30 games across competitions, he has bagged 28 goals and 11 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists in 20 games in the SPL, where Al-Alami trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal (62) after 22 rounds of matches.

He has also bagged five goals and an assist in seven games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign, where Al-Alami are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Al-Ain in the quarterfinal first leg this week.

The Real Madrid legend's other competitive goal this season has come in the King's Cup, where Al-Nassr are into the semifinal.