“Half of me, half of you” - Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale and wife Georgina announce arrival of first child

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale and his wife Georgina Irwin have announced the impending arrival of their first child.

The pair uploaded a video on their respective Instagram account. The caption of the video read:

"Half of me, half of you. Baby Ramsdale."

Irwin is a flight attendant. She's also the owner of sportswear brand GYMGENETIX. She got married to Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale in August. Irwin announced the engagement on social media.

Irwin is also a fitness enthusiast and keeps herself in shape. She can often be seen flaunting her toned body on social media.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, was a part of the Arsenal team that finished second in the Premier League this season. The goalkeeper made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale's wife came to Jamie Redknapp's rescue mid-air

Former Liverpool star and current pundit Jamie Redknapp was flying to Maldives on a British Airways flight when Irwin was working as the flight attendant.

Redknapp's son, Raphael, suffered a toilet mishap during the flight and needed changing. The former footballer was not very well-versed in the matter. He found himself in a mess while trying to clean his son up. Arseanl goalkeeper Ramsdale's wife Irwin, though, came to his rescue.

Redknapp shed light on the incident, telling (via The Sun):

"I get into the cubicle, and I get more than I bargained for. It was like an explosion in a Nutella office. It is everywhere. And now I’m looking at it thinking, ‘I’m not equipped for this. Georgina touches me on the side and says, ‘You’ve got poo in your ear, Jamie.’”

Redknapp, 49, made his debut for Bournemouth in the 1989-90 season in the second division. He subsequently moved to Liverpool, where he made over 300 appearances across competitions in 11 seasons, scoring 41 times. Redknapp played his last club football game for Southampton in the 2004-05 season.

