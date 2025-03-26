"Hand in hand with Messi, we’re going to win it all" - Argentina stars break into song after 4-1 win over Brazil and 2026 WC qualification

The Argentina national team sang a song featuring Lionel Messi while celebrating their thumping 4-1 victory over Brazil in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, March 25. With the win, La Albiceleste have secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina beat Brazil 4-1 with goals from Julian Alvarez (4'), Enzo Fernandez (12'), Alexis Mac Allister (37'), and Giuliano Simeone (71'). Matheus Cunha scored the solitary goal (26') for the Selecao.

Led by their talisman Lionel Messi, Argentina won three consecutive international trophies, including the 2021 and 2024 Copa Americas and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They also beat Italy to win the Finalissima. They are placed at the top of the table of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 31 points from 14 games, having lost only thrice.

In a video shared by Nicolas Otamendi on Instagram, the Argentina players were singing while celebrating their World Cup qualification and victory over Brazil. The song mentioned Lionel Messi, although the Argentine superstar missed the last two international fixtures due to a muscle injury. The lyrics of the song are (via All About Argentina):

"We came to see you, we came to cheer for you./ Hand in hand with Messi, we’re going to win it all./This team drives me crazy,/This team truly drives me crazy."

Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina team after 4-1 victory over Brazil

Leo against Brazil - Source: Getty

Following La Albiceleste's victory over Brazil, Lionel Messi took to his Instagram story to share a message for his compatriots. He wrote (translation from Spanish via Google):

"Inside, outside, wherever it may be with this National Team. Always SPEAKING through football. Congratulations on the great match you played last night and also on the victory against Uruguay."

Expand Tweet

The Argentine legend's comments seemingly alluded to Brazilian star Raphinha's comments about his team ahead of the Super Clásico. Raphinha boldly claimed he would score against La Albiceleste and beat them on and off the pitch if required.

However, he failed to deliver on his promises, as reflected in the scoreline. The Barcelona star did not record a single shot on target against Argentina.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has missed both of his national team's World Cup qualifiers this month against Uruguay and Brazil. He has been out with a muscle injury he picked up during Inter Miami's MLS clash against Atlanta United (March 16).

It remains to be seen when the Argentine superstar returns to the pitch. He last featured for his national team against Peru in November 2024 in a World Cup qualifier game.

