"Hand Rashford the Ballon d'Or" - Twitter erupts as Marcus Rashford comes off the bench and wins it for Manchester United 

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Marcus Rashford sparing the Red Devils' blushes.

Much of the pre-match talk surrounded Rashford after the English forward was dropped to the substitutes bench for "internal disciplinary reasons."

However, Ten Hag sent Rashford on in the second half as his side lacked a killer instinct, and the English forward was the difference maker for United.

Erik ten Hag's side were close to taking an early lead in the 5th minute when Casemiro's deflected header sailed just over Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa's goal.

Alejandro Garnacho was handed a golden opportunity to score in the 16th minute when Wolves' Semedo has the ball nicked off him by the Argentine teenager.

Garnacho was through on goal and one-on-one with Sa, but the Portuguese made himself big and denied the Argentine's shot before clearing ahead of the oncoming Antony.

Antony was wasteful in the first half and sent a 37th-minute header straight at Sa.

Garnacho sent a delightful cross into Anthony Martial's path in added time, but the Frenchman couldn't convert, and Sa claimed Antony's tame header. The offside flag went up on the Brazilian anyway.

Wolves and United shared 12 attempts throughout an open first half, but Ten Hag's side were closest to taking the lead.

Wolves went close in the 58th minute when Ruben Neves sent a brilliant free-kick on goal that was equally superbly saved by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

It seemed as if United would fall to a disappointing 0-0 draw, until Rashford conjured up a moment of magic in the 76th minute.

The English striker unlocked the Wolves defense, playing a delightful one-two with Fernandes on the left flank before seeing off pressure from Jonny to fire past Sa.

He was on the scoresheet yet again in the 83rd minute, but the ball was adjudged to have come off of his hand so it was ruled out.

Wolves threatened late on, but the Red Devils hung on and moved up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Rashford spared the blushes of his Manchester United teammates, particularly Antony and Martial, who performed woefully.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Trey @UTDTrey HAND RASHFORD THE BALON D’OR I DONT CAREEE HAND RASHFORD THE BALON D’OR I DONT CAREEE

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Good news for Manchester United, and bad news for the Premier League Our smiling, confident Rashford is back!!!Good news for Manchester United, and bad news for the Premier League Our smiling, confident Rashford is back!!!Good news for Manchester United, and bad news for the Premier League 😀 https://t.co/DdMoFs0BSp

Manchester United @ManUtd Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring! Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring! 😍

Trey @UTDTrey Rashford is carrying us massively bro, I’m sorry for everything king Rashford is carrying us massively bro, I’m sorry for everything king 😭

george @StokeyyG2 Just seen Marcus Rashford bully two grown men to the ground…



This guy is well and truly BACK. Just seen Marcus Rashford bully two grown men to the ground…This guy is well and truly BACK.

Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ @JackyHenchman Not gonna lie Antony is having an absolute nightmare right now. Not gonna lie Antony is having an absolute nightmare right now.

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Antony is just a quicker Ziyech, overpriced & overrated Antony is just a quicker Ziyech, overpriced & overrated

Oliver @Oliveresuana As a United fan, the prospect of playing against Wolves has to be one of the worst experiences you'll ever have. As a United fan, the prospect of playing against Wolves has to be one of the worst experiences you'll ever have.

Johno Clarke @Johno1391 Imagine putting rashford on the bench, Tag you're an idiot Imagine putting rashford on the bench, Tag you're an idiot

Manvir Bains @MannyBLFC So Ten Hag benched Rashford for disciplinary reasons and then turns to him to save them from dropping points? He mashed my FPL team up for no reason, he's hairless AND spineless So Ten Hag benched Rashford for disciplinary reasons and then turns to him to save them from dropping points? He mashed my FPL team up for no reason, he's hairless AND spineless 😭😭😭

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Officiating is a joke!!! Wolves player hits his arm from 20 yards no pen. Rashford arm hit close to his chest and disallowed. Ridiculous Officiating is a joke!!! Wolves player hits his arm from 20 yards no pen. Rashford arm hit close to his chest and disallowed. Ridiculous

a. @HashtagAman Ten Hag throwing Rashford on at halftime after sitting him out for disciplinary reasons Ten Hag throwing Rashford on at halftime after sitting him out for disciplinary reasons 😀

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - Marcus Rashford has scored 12 Premier League goals as a substitute with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) netting more from the bench for Manchester United in the competition. Super. 12 - Marcus Rashford has scored 12 Premier League goals as a substitute with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) netting more from the bench for Manchester United in the competition. Super. https://t.co/QfasY6QdlE

Kem 🔰 @UTD_Kem Marcus Rashford is the only one who’s leading our attacking man. Sancho needs to come back asap and we should sign another striker. We can’t count on Martial. Antony still needs time to adapt. Marcus Rashford is the only one who’s leading our attacking man. Sancho needs to come back asap and we should sign another striker. We can’t count on Martial. Antony still needs time to adapt. https://t.co/SNzB4DpB0u

Trey @UTDTrey Every time draws with Wolves, I’m so tired of it Every time draws with Wolves, I’m so tired of it

ًshallow hal @ashleylyken Ten Hag taking a closer look at Antony’s Brazilian passport: Ten Hag taking a closer look at Antony’s Brazilian passport: https://t.co/hxqQaFxFik

~~Smath❤️~~ @Smath68 @DESOJI_YL Martial is so poor and Anthony I don't know what's wrong with him @DESOJI_YL Martial is so poor and Anthony I don't know what's wrong with him

Cam @Noremac98 Martial absolutely rubbish and needs replacing. We knew this 3 years ago though Martial absolutely rubbish and needs replacing. We knew this 3 years ago though

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Flying this season. Marcus Rashford now has 104 goals for Manchester United. No current player has more.Flying this season. Marcus Rashford now has 104 goals for Manchester United. No current player has more.Flying this season. 🔥 https://t.co/bN9ao9Xf2Q

Luke @LukeJov Should have been more than 5 minutes added on, but serves Wolves right for timewasting and negativity. Good result #mufc Should have been more than 5 minutes added on, but serves Wolves right for timewasting and negativity. Good result #mufc

Manchester United winger Antony pays tribute to Brazilian icon Pele before the game against Wolves

The two sides gave a minute's applause in dedication to the late Pele, who sadly passed away on Wednesday (December 29).

The Selecao legend scored 77 goals in 92 international caps and is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times.

Pele also scored an astounding 643 goals in 659 appearances for Santos FC, and was named as FIFA's Player of the Century in 2000.

Tributes have poured in for the legendary striker, and his compatriot Antony did so by wearing an emotional message on his undershirt before United clashed with Wolves.

The Manchester United winger's message read:

"Rest in peace, Pele."

